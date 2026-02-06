ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat HC Acquits Ex-Policeman After 27-Year Bribery Case, He Dies The Same Night

Ahmedabad: After fighting a legal battle for 27 years over an allegation of accepting a bribe of just Rs 20, a former police constable finally received justice from the Gujarat High Court. Tragically, the verdict turned out to be the final chapter of his life, as he died of natural causes on the very night the judgment was delivered.

The case dates back to 1997, when the constable, then posted on duty near Vishala Junction in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur area, was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 20. Following the allegation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and conducted a raid, after which legal proceedings were initiated against him.

After prolonged hearings, the Ahmedabad District Court in 2004 convicted the policeman and sentenced him to three years in prison. Challenging the verdict, he filed an appeal before the Gujarat High Court, contesting the district court’s order.