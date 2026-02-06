Gujarat HC Acquits Ex-Policeman After 27-Year Bribery Case, He Dies The Same Night
The case dates back to 1997, when the constable, then posted in Ahmedabad, was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 20.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Ahmedabad: After fighting a legal battle for 27 years over an allegation of accepting a bribe of just Rs 20, a former police constable finally received justice from the Gujarat High Court. Tragically, the verdict turned out to be the final chapter of his life, as he died of natural causes on the very night the judgment was delivered.
The case dates back to 1997, when the constable, then posted on duty near Vishala Junction in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur area, was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 20. Following the allegation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and conducted a raid, after which legal proceedings were initiated against him.
After prolonged hearings, the Ahmedabad District Court in 2004 convicted the policeman and sentenced him to three years in prison. Challenging the verdict, he filed an appeal before the Gujarat High Court, contesting the district court’s order.
After hearing the appeal, the court of Justice S. V. Pinto of the Gujarat High Court delivered a verdict. Observing that there was insufficient and unreliable evidence to conclusively prove the demand and acceptance of the alleged bribe, the High Court set aside the district court’s judgment and acquitted the former policeman.
The applicant was represented by advocate Nitin Gandhi, who presented arguments on his behalf. Following the High Court’s decision, the former constable was visibly relieved and overjoyed. He visited his lawyer’s office after the verdict and spoke emotionally about finally being freed from the stigma that had haunted him for nearly three decades. He reportedly said that the burden of the case had been lifted from his life after 27 years.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, he reportedly remarked on the evening of the verdict that even if God were to take him away now, it would be acceptable. Later that same night, after returning home, he passed away due to natural causes.
