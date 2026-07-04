ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt Hikes Compensation To Farmers For Land Used For Power Transmission Lines, Towers

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has enhanced the compensation to farmers for use of their land for electricity transmission lines and towers, with payments now calculated at twice the prevailing market value of the land, ensuring fair and market-linked payout. Farmers have been protesting in parts of the state against the old policy of installing electricity transmission lines and poles on farmland.

"Until now, compensation for electricity poles and transmission lines passing through agricultural land was paid at 200 per cent of the jantri value. Responding to long-standing representations from farmer organisations, the state government has decided that compensation will now be calculated at twice the prevailing market value of the land instead of the jantri rate," stated an official release on Friday.

Notably, the jantri rate lists the unit pricing of land and property determined by the Gujarat government. The government has also increased compensation for land occupied by power transmission towers, said the release.

"Earlier, compensation was calculated only on the actual base area of the tower. Under the revised policy, the tower base area will include an additional one metre on all four sides, thereby increasing the compensable area and providing higher compensation to landowners," it explained.

In yet another relief for farmers, the government has abolished the earlier staggered payment system under which compensation was paid in three instalments — 40 per cent during foundation work, 40 per cent during tower installation and the remaining 20 per cent after stringing of transmission lines.

Under the new policy, 100 per cent of the compensation will be paid upfront before the work commences, it said.