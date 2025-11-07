ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Relief For Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

The state govt will also purchase crops from farmers for Rs 15,000 crores.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Government on Friday announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Government official said the state government will spend more than Rs 15,000 crore from November 9 and buy groundnut, soybean, sugarcane and wheat from farmers at appropriate prices.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "Such unseasonal rains had not been witnessed in Gujarat in the last two decades. Unusual monsoon rains this year caused huge losses to the crops of farmers in various districts of the state. Myself and my fellow ministers visited different districts and met the affected farmers".

He said, "Keeping in mind the sentiments of farmers across the state regarding the widespread damage to their crops, the state government has announce a relief-assistance package of approximately Rs 10,000 crores for the sons of the soil".

Apart from this, the state government will purchase peanuts, sugarcane and soybean worth more than Rs 15,000 crore.

"The state government is always concerned about the economic well-being of the food donors and is always there to help them. I assure you that it was, is and will remain committed," Patel said.

In several regions, standing crops were washed away due to unexpected downpour. Fields in parts of Saurashtra and central Gujarat remain waterlogged, raising concerns about the upcoming Rabi season. Preliminary surveys to assess crop loss are still underway in certain districts.

Officials have been holding meetings at the state secretariat over the past few days to finalise the relief package.

