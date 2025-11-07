ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Relief For Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Government on Friday announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Government official said the state government will spend more than Rs 15,000 crore from November 9 and buy groundnut, soybean, sugarcane and wheat from farmers at appropriate prices.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "Such unseasonal rains had not been witnessed in Gujarat in the last two decades. Unusual monsoon rains this year caused huge losses to the crops of farmers in various districts of the state. Myself and my fellow ministers visited different districts and met the affected farmers".