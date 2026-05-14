Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Cycles In Haryana's Kurukshetra, Calls For Fuel Conservation
Devvrat said Middle East tensions affecting oil imports make fuel conservation and reduced dependence on private vehicles increasingly important.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Kurukshetra: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat arrived in Kurukshetra, Haryana, by train on Wednesday and later travelled by bicycle from the railway station to Gurukul Kurukshetra.
During the visit, he appealed to people to conserve fuel, protect the environment and adopt a simple lifestyle. The Governor's initiative drew praise from many people present during the visit.
Speaking to the media, Devvrat said the ongoing tensions in West Asia had created a crisis-like situation worldwide.
He said, "For the past few months, tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel have affected the Strait of Hormuz, which is also impacting India’s oil imports. In such a situation, it becomes the duty of every citizen to respond to the Prime Minister’s appeal and try to reduce fuel consumption."
Appeal To Adopt Swadeshi
The Governor also urged people to support indigenous products and help strengthen the country's economy.
"Purchasing foreign goods affects the country's financial position. Therefore, there is a need to adopt swadeshi and make India self-reliant, strong and empowered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working rapidly towards building a developed India, and the development seen in recent years is proof of that," he added.
'Will Avoid Air Travel'
The Gujarat Governor said he would avoid air travel until the fuel crisis situation improves.
He said, "Till the situation normalises, I will not use aeroplanes or helicopters. Most of my journeys will be by train, bus and bicycle. I will not use more than three vehicles in my convoy. Today, I travelled from Ahmedabad to Delhi and then Delhi to Kurukshetra by train, and I will return by rail as well."
Being Taken To Villages And Universities
The Governor said that during his visits to villages in Gujarat, he stays overnight in government schools and shares meals with Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families.
He also said he had written to vice chancellors of universities in Gujarat, urging them to encourage students and staff to avoid private vehicles at least one day a week and instead use bicycles and public transport.
Acharya Devvrat said the country could overcome the crisis quickly if citizens worked collectively to conserve fuel and promote swadeshi.
"Environmental protection and a simple lifestyle are the biggest needs of the present time," he said.
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