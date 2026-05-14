ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Cycles In Haryana's Kurukshetra, Calls For Fuel Conservation

Kurukshetra: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat arrived in Kurukshetra, Haryana, by train on Wednesday and later travelled by bicycle from the railway station to Gurukul Kurukshetra.

During the visit, he appealed to people to conserve fuel, protect the environment and adopt a simple lifestyle. The Governor's initiative drew praise from many people present during the visit.

Speaking to the media, Devvrat said the ongoing tensions in West Asia had created a crisis-like situation worldwide.

He said, "For the past few months, tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel have affected the Strait of Hormuz, which is also impacting India’s oil imports. In such a situation, it becomes the duty of every citizen to respond to the Prime Minister’s appeal and try to reduce fuel consumption."

Appeal To Adopt Swadeshi

The Governor also urged people to support indigenous products and help strengthen the country's economy.

"Purchasing foreign goods affects the country's financial position. Therefore, there is a need to adopt swadeshi and make India self-reliant, strong and empowered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working rapidly towards building a developed India, and the development seen in recent years is proof of that," he added.

'Will Avoid Air Travel'