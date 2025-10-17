ETV Bharat / state

20 New Faces In New Gujarat Cabinet Sworn-In Today

Gandhinagar: Twenty of the 26 ministers sworn in as part of a cabinet reshuffle in Gujarat on Friday will be new faces, according to an official release. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat today morning and sought his permission to hold the oath ceremony of his new cabinet members. The ceremony was held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the CM informed the governor about the current status of the Gujarat cabinet, said the release. He also sought permission from the governor to hold the oath ceremony of the cabinet members, the release said.

Sharing an X post, the Gujarat Governor wrote, "Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel ji visited Raj Bhavan today and paid a courtesy call. During this time, the Chief Minister acquainted himself with the current status of the Gujarat cabinet and sought permission to organise the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet members."