20 New Faces In New Gujarat Cabinet Sworn-In Today
During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the CM informed the governor about the current status of the Gujarat cabinet.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Twenty of the 26 ministers sworn in as part of a cabinet reshuffle in Gujarat on Friday will be new faces, according to an official release. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat today morning and sought his permission to hold the oath ceremony of his new cabinet members. The ceremony was held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.
During the meeting at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the CM informed the governor about the current status of the Gujarat cabinet, said the release. He also sought permission from the governor to hold the oath ceremony of the cabinet members, the release said.
Sharing an X post, the Gujarat Governor wrote, "Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel ji visited Raj Bhavan today and paid a courtesy call. During this time, the Chief Minister acquainted himself with the current status of the Gujarat cabinet and sought permission to organise the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet members."
मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेंद्रभाई पटेल जी ने आज राजभवन में पधारकर शिष्टाचार भेंट की।— Acharya Devvrat (@ADevvrat) October 17, 2025
इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री जी ने गुजरात मंत्रिमंडल की वर्तमान स्थिति से अवगत करवाया तथा नये मंत्रिमंडल सदस्यों का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह आयोजित करने की अनुमति मांगी। pic.twitter.com/pE8hekpnQ2
Gujarat BJP released a list of 26 ministers designate, which included, among others, Swaroopji Thakor, Pravenkumar Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Waghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Waghani, Praful Pansheriya, Harsh Sanghvi, and Kanubhai Desai.
The state can have a maximum of 27 ministers (15 per cent of the 182-member assembly), and the BJP aims to fill more of these positions. The Gujarat cabinet comprised a total of 17 (including the Chief Minister) Ministers, with 8 being cabinet ministers and 8 being ministers of state.
The reshuffle is part of the BJP's efforts to rejuvenate its leadership in Gujarat ahead of future electoral challenges. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda reached Ahmedabad earlier today. The move to bring in new faces to the Gujarat cabinet comes just three years into the government's formation, and two years before the 2027 legislative assembly elections.
The cabinet expansion is seen as a strategic move to inject new energy into the administration and strengthen the BJP's governance framework in Gujarat. (With inputs from agencies).
Read more:
All Gujarat Ministers Except CM Resign Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion