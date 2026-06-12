ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Gir Somnath Police Bust Rs 310 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket

Gir Somnath: The Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath has busted a cyber fraud worth approximately Rs 310 crore. A team led by Police Inspector MA Jhankat of the police station arrested five people associated with the online fraud racket under the 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0'.

The arrested have been identified as Akash Bharatkumar Pala (Veraval), Hiren Rajgor (Rajkot), Ashutosh Thakar (Khambhalia, Devbhumi Dwarka), Ajay Dafda (Rajkot), and Deepakgiri (Aparnath, Veraval). The police, while analysing complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting and coordination portals, discovered several suspicious bank accounts.

The investigation revealed that certain account holders were renting out their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for a commission. Based on technical investigation and in-depth analysis, the police have swiftly initiated legal action against five accused individuals involved in the scam. Police investigation uncovered that 193 complaints were linked to a single Bank of India account, involving transactions worth approximately Rs 282 crore.