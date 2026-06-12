Gujarat's Gir Somnath Police Bust Rs 310 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket
The Police investigation revealed that certain account holders were renting out their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for a commission.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Gir Somnath: The Cyber Crime Police Station in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath has busted a cyber fraud worth approximately Rs 310 crore. A team led by Police Inspector MA Jhankat of the police station arrested five people associated with the online fraud racket under the 'Operation Mule Hunt 2.0'.
The arrested have been identified as Akash Bharatkumar Pala (Veraval), Hiren Rajgor (Rajkot), Ashutosh Thakar (Khambhalia, Devbhumi Dwarka), Ajay Dafda (Rajkot), and Deepakgiri (Aparnath, Veraval). The police, while analysing complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting and coordination portals, discovered several suspicious bank accounts.
The investigation revealed that certain account holders were renting out their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters in exchange for a commission. Based on technical investigation and in-depth analysis, the police have swiftly initiated legal action against five accused individuals involved in the scam. Police investigation uncovered that 193 complaints were linked to a single Bank of India account, involving transactions worth approximately Rs 282 crore.
Meanwhile, 97 complaints were linked to a Canara Bank account, recording transactions exceeding Rs 37 crore. In total, 290 complaints involving suspicious financial transactions amounting to Rs 310 crore were traced back to these two accounts. Following the initial arrest of one suspect, the entire racket was exposed through technical investigation and interrogation. The police formed multiple teams to carry out the operation and arrested the five individuals.
This operation by the Gir Somnath Police is being hailed as one of the largest crackdowns on cybercrime in the state. The police have initiated further investigation and intensified efforts to track down others involved in the racket. Additionally, the public has been urged not to share their bank account details, ATM cards, mobile numbers, or identity-related documents with any unknown person.
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