Gujarat Forest Officer Killed In Accident While Pursuing Timber Smugglers In Tapi
RFO Vikas Desai and his associate, Rehan Gamit, were following the vehicle in the wee hours when the mishap happened near the Songadh RTO checkpost.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Tapi: A range forest officer (RFO) died in a road accident on Monday morning while chasing some timber smugglers in the Tapi forest range of Gujarat, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Vikas Desai. His associate, Rehan Gamit, also lost his life in the incident.
It has been learned that the forest department received intelligence regarding illegal logging and smuggling in the Tapi range forest. Between 4 and 5 am, a suspicious car laden with timbers was spotted approaching from the direction of Ukai. The forest department team signalled the car to stop, but the driver sped away.
Determined to nab it, Desai and Gamit immediately started following the vehicle. During the pursuit, both vehicles collided violently with a container truck parked on the roadside near the Songadh RTO checkpost.
The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were mangled badly, leading to the deaths of Desai and Gamit on the spot.
Upon inspection of the vehicle that was being chased, forest personnel found a large quantity of illegal timber.
Personnel from the Songadh police station and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot, seized the vehicles and sent the bodies for post-mortem to a government hospital.
A case has been registered against the timber mafia gang, and a search has been launched for the car driver who is at large, police said.
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