ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Forest Officer Killed In Accident While Pursuing Timber Smugglers In Tapi

Tapi: A range forest officer (RFO) died in a road accident on Monday morning while chasing some timber smugglers in the Tapi forest range of Gujarat, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Desai. His associate, Rehan Gamit, also lost his life in the incident.

It has been learned that the forest department received intelligence regarding illegal logging and smuggling in the Tapi range forest. Between 4 and 5 am, a suspicious car laden with timbers was spotted approaching from the direction of Ukai. The forest department team signalled the car to stop, but the driver sped away.

Determined to nab it, Desai and Gamit immediately started following the vehicle. During the pursuit, both vehicles collided violently with a container truck parked on the roadside near the Songadh RTO checkpost.