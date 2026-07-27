ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Floods: 21 Dead In Navsari, Rs 5 Crore Cash Aid Disbursed As Rehabilitation Begins

Navsari: Following flash floods in the Kaveri and Ambika rivers, Navsari district administration in Gujarat has rapidly mobilised relief, damage assessment, and rehabilitation efforts as water levels receded. District Collector Manish Gurwani visited flood-affected villages and towns in Gandevi Taluka to assess the situation firsthand as 21 deaths in Navsari district have been confirmed due to the rains.

Over the past few days, flash floods in major rivers—particularly the Kaveri and Ambika—caused water levels to rise by over 10 to 12 feet in several villages across Vansda, Chikhli, and Gandevi Talukas, affecting lakhs of people. Now, as the waters receded, the situation is gradually returning to normal.

District collector Manish Gurwani visited flood-affected areas in Bilimora and Gandevi towns on Sunday. During his visit to Devdha village in Gandevi Taluka, he gathered detailed information about the flood damage from the Sarpanch and the Talati. A health department team reported extensive damage to the village health centre and urged that immediate steps be taken to make it operational again.

During the visit, villagers proposed the construction of a protective wall along the Ambika River—stretching from Taliyara to Devdha—and requested an investigation into unauthorised construction by certain farmhouses along the riverbank. After listening to their concerns, the district collector assured them of appropriate action and necessary assistance.