Gujarat Floods: 21 Dead In Navsari, Rs 5 Crore Cash Aid Disbursed As Rehabilitation Begins
Over 350 sanitation teams—supported by the Surat Municipal Corporation and neighbouring municipalities—are conducting a massive clean-up drive across the district.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:18 AM IST
Navsari: Following flash floods in the Kaveri and Ambika rivers, Navsari district administration in Gujarat has rapidly mobilised relief, damage assessment, and rehabilitation efforts as water levels receded. District Collector Manish Gurwani visited flood-affected villages and towns in Gandevi Taluka to assess the situation firsthand as 21 deaths in Navsari district have been confirmed due to the rains.
Over the past few days, flash floods in major rivers—particularly the Kaveri and Ambika—caused water levels to rise by over 10 to 12 feet in several villages across Vansda, Chikhli, and Gandevi Talukas, affecting lakhs of people. Now, as the waters receded, the situation is gradually returning to normal.
District collector Manish Gurwani visited flood-affected areas in Bilimora and Gandevi towns on Sunday. During his visit to Devdha village in Gandevi Taluka, he gathered detailed information about the flood damage from the Sarpanch and the Talati. A health department team reported extensive damage to the village health centre and urged that immediate steps be taken to make it operational again.
During the visit, villagers proposed the construction of a protective wall along the Ambika River—stretching from Taliyara to Devdha—and requested an investigation into unauthorised construction by certain farmhouses along the riverbank. After listening to their concerns, the district collector assured them of appropriate action and necessary assistance.
According to the district administration, cash assistance totalling approximately Rs 5 crore has already been distributed to 27,000 of the nearly 39,000 flood-affected families. Efforts are underway to reach the remaining beneficiaries as soon as possible. Additionally, 121 teams are currently conducting surveys to assess damage to houses and buildings, with plans to complete the process within the next three to four days.
Sanitation and public health remain the biggest challenges in the aftermath of the floods. To this end, over 350 sanitation teams—supported by the Surat Municipal Corporation and neighbouring municipalities—are conducting a massive clean-up drive across the district.
The administration has also prioritised restoring electricity supplies, providing drinking water facilities, and extending aid to livestock. District officials said that the primary focus is now on sanitation, public health, and the rapid restoration of normalcy.