Gujarat's First Government Solar-Powered School Gives Private Counterparts Run For Their Money
The PM Shri school at Chaklasi integrates quality education with state-of-the-art facilities attracting students from private institutions.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Kheda: A primary PM Shri school in Gujarat's Kheda has become the state's first solar-powered educational institution integrating modern facilities with quality education.
The PM Shri school at Chaklasi village within the Nadiad taluka of Kheda district offers state-of-the-art facilities that even surpass those of private schools. This smart school is emerging as a unique model for the state. Powered by clean energy, it serves as an excellent example of energy conservation and self-reliance.
Gujarat's First Solar-Powered School
At the PM Shri school in Chaklasi, air conditioning is available in all classrooms, as well as in the computer lab, science lab, and sports room. A 25-kilowatt solar power system has been installed with government assistance. Despite keeping the ACs running in all classrooms, the school saves electricity; not only is the electricity bill zero, but the system also generates a surplus value equivalent to Rs 40,000.
This government model smart school, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, has become the talk of the town among students and parents. Selected under the PM Shri scheme, the school boasts amenities rarely found in private schools.
Pratik Patel, Principal, PM SHRI Branch School, Chaklasi said that the school is the state's first solar-powered, air-conditioned school and boasts a range of facilities, including air conditioning in every classroom.
All classrooms are equipped with broadband connectivity, and the campus is secured with CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi access, he said. The school has seven classrooms; the government has provided smart boards for two of them, while the remaining five are equipped with TVs funded by donors, he added.
Additionally, four resource persons have been assigned to the school under the scheme. Teachers for arts and crafts, music, sports, and computers have been appointed, ensuring that government schools under the PM Shri scheme offer facilities comparable to those found in private schools.
At the Chaklasi school, children learn not only from the curriculum but also from the school's very walls; information and knowledge regarding various subjects are displayed on classroom walls in an engaging manner to facilitate learning. Beyond academics, the school hosts various cultural activities—such as 'Matru-Pitru Puja' (worship of parents), 'Tulsi Puja', and the recitation of Bhagavad Gita verses—and celebrates annual festivals.
The school has received numerous accolades, including the district-level 'Swachh Vidyalaya' (Clean School) award twice and district-level medals in sports.
Eagerly Awaited Admissions Every Year
Thanks to modern amenities and excellent academics, even students from private schools are keen to enroll in the PM Shri government school at Chaklasi, leading to a steady rise in the student enrollment.
This year, the total enrollment has reached 442, with another 15 students currently on the waiting list. Over the past five years, more than 50 students from private schools have transferred migrated from their respective institutions to the PM Shri school at Chaklasi.
A Model School
The school receives continuous support from the government, donors, and villagers alike. NRIs from the village frequently donate after following the school's activities on social media. Whenever the need arises, donors generously contribute to provide various facilities.
Every year, a donor from abroad contributes $1,000 to fund the Annual Day celebrations. The school is progressing steadily thanks to this collective support; through the combined efforts of the government, donors, teachers, and villagers, it is establishing itself as a unique model school within the state.
According to Principal Pratik Patel, a grand annual festival is held at the school, attracting over 2,000 attendees. Under the PM SHRI scheme, the school has been allocated four resource persons—an arts and crafts teacher, a computer teacher, a sports teacher, and a music teacher—to help nurture the children's hidden talents, he said.
“Recently, 26 students have transferred from private schools to our government school. Parents have realized that PM SHRI Chaklasi Branch School offers facilities that are often unavailable in private schools," he said.
Nimeshkumar Thakkar, who teaches Mathematics and Science at the school, said that science is a subject that helps children not only study but also improve their lives.
“The education they receive is incredibly useful in their lives. Therefore, if this education is imparted through hands-on activities rather than reading textbook topics, students can retain it for a long time and apply what they learn in their lives,” he said.
Thakkar said that the school has set up a science lab that is unique from other schools.
“It teaches students the units covered in the textbook through various activities, which benefits them. These unique activities are why students choose to enroll in our school. A state-of-the-art AC lab has been built within the science lab. Additionally, the school's other activities are unique, making it unique. This attracts parents and encourages them to enroll in this school," he said.
Corroborating the teachers, Sheetal, a student at the PM Shri school Chaklasi, said that the school offers excellent activities beyond academics.
“Our school also has a science lab, which no other school in Gujarat has. We conduct experiments in that lab. Minister of State Sanjay Singh Mahida and MP Devusinh Chauhan have visited our school. Despite ours being a primary school, we have an Annual Day every year. I love my school and am proud of it," said Sheetal.
Darshan Vaghela, parent of a student at the school, said that his eldest son was educated in a private school until the fifth grade, but the results were poor there. He said that no required extracurricular activities were provided at the private school.
“We learned about this school through social media, claiming it was excellent, with good teachers, and a wide range of extracurricular activities. After fifth grade, we enrolled him in this school. Since then, my son has developed tremendously, becoming smart and active in every way,” Vaghela stated.
Seeing the results, Vaghela has now enrolled his younger son at the school in first grade as well.
“My brother's two younger sons have also been admitted here. There's also a government school in our village, but we prefer the PM Shri school only”.
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