ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's First Government Solar-Powered School Gives Private Counterparts Run For Their Money

Kheda: A primary PM Shri school in Gujarat's Kheda has become the state's first solar-powered educational institution integrating modern facilities with quality education.

The PM Shri school at Chaklasi village within the Nadiad taluka of Kheda district offers state-of-the-art facilities that even surpass those of private schools. This smart school is emerging as a unique model for the state. Powered by clean energy, it serves as an excellent example of energy conservation and self-reliance.

Gujarat's First Solar-Powered School

At the PM Shri school in Chaklasi, air conditioning is available in all classrooms, as well as in the computer lab, science lab, and sports room. A 25-kilowatt solar power system has been installed with government assistance. Despite keeping the ACs running in all classrooms, the school saves electricity; not only is the electricity bill zero, but the system also generates a surplus value equivalent to Rs 40,000.

An aerial view of the PM Shri school Chaklasi (ETV Bharat)

This government model smart school, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, has become the talk of the town among students and parents. Selected under the PM Shri scheme, the school boasts amenities rarely found in private schools.

Pratik Patel, Principal, PM SHRI Branch School, Chaklasi said that the school is the state's first solar-powered, air-conditioned school and boasts a range of facilities, including air conditioning in every classroom.

All classrooms are equipped with broadband connectivity, and the campus is secured with CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi access, he said. The school has seven classrooms; the government has provided smart boards for two of them, while the remaining five are equipped with TVs funded by donors, he added.

A teacher teaches students at the PM Shri school Chaklasi (ETV Bharat)

Additionally, four resource persons have been assigned to the school under the scheme. Teachers for arts and crafts, music, sports, and computers have been appointed, ensuring that government schools under the PM Shri scheme offer facilities comparable to those found in private schools.

At the Chaklasi school, children learn not only from the curriculum but also from the school's very walls; information and knowledge regarding various subjects are displayed on classroom walls in an engaging manner to facilitate learning. Beyond academics, the school hosts various cultural activities—such as 'Matru-Pitru Puja' (worship of parents), 'Tulsi Puja', and the recitation of Bhagavad Gita verses—and celebrates annual festivals.

A view of the PM Shri school Chaklasi (ETV Bharat)

The school has received numerous accolades, including the district-level 'Swachh Vidyalaya' (Clean School) award twice and district-level medals in sports.

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