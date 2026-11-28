Gujarat: Farmers Get Notice To Vacate Within 5 Days Land Leased To Solar Power Company
The Deputy Collector explains that notices have been issued to those currently residing on this land without any legal authorisation.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Vav-Tharad: Panic erupted in Radhanesda village of Gujarat’s Vav-Tharad district after farmers, who have been cultivating the land for decades, received a notice to vacate it within five days. The dispute arose when government-owned land — currently being used by approximately 150 farming families — was leased out to a solar power company.
In the village of Radhanesda, 1,206 hectares of government land has been leased to a company for a period of 40 years. The company is developing an 'Ultra Mega Solar Park' with a capacity exceeding 500 megawatts. As a result, 36 farmers who have been cultivating this land have been ordered to vacate it. The Mamlatdar (revenue official) has issued a notice directing the farmers to clear the land within five days. This development has left the 36 farmers and the 150 family members dependent on them devastated.
The families claim that they have been farming this land for generations; their ancestors and elders grew up here, and they themselves were born on this very soil. The families have pleaded with the government to allow them to remain on the land and continue their farming. "Where are we supposed to go?" asked a farmer.
The affected individuals point out that they have already sown crops, which are currently standing in the fields. They have appealed to the government to consider their poverty and the hardships they face. “The government could either throw us into a canal or simply send us off to Pakistan,” said a farmer.
Deputy Collector Sajan Mer explained that 1,206 hectares of government land in Radhanesda village has been allotted to a solar company, following a request from the firm. “Notices have been issued to those currently residing on this land without any legal authorisation. The administration has facilitated a meeting at its office between the affected individuals and representatives of the company, with the aim of reaching a consensus. Furthermore, assurances have been given that plots will be allotted to them within the village’s residential area,” he said.
The company has promised to provide employment opportunities within the project for the youth from the affected families. At present, the administration is working toward persuading the affected individuals and arriving at a fair resolution.
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