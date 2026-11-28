ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Farmers Get Notice To Vacate Within 5 Days Land Leased To Solar Power Company

At Radhanesda village of Gujarat’s Vav-Tharad district ( ETV Bharat Gujarat) )

Vav-Tharad: Panic erupted in Radhanesda village of Gujarat’s Vav-Tharad district after farmers, who have been cultivating the land for decades, received a notice to vacate it within five days. The dispute arose when government-owned land — currently being used by approximately 150 farming families — was leased out to a solar power company.

In the village of Radhanesda, 1,206 hectares of government land has been leased to a company for a period of 40 years. The company is developing an 'Ultra Mega Solar Park' with a capacity exceeding 500 megawatts. As a result, 36 farmers who have been cultivating this land have been ordered to vacate it. The Mamlatdar (revenue official) has issued a notice directing the farmers to clear the land within five days. This development has left the 36 farmers and the 150 family members dependent on them devastated.

The families claim that they have been farming this land for generations; their ancestors and elders grew up here, and they themselves were born on this very soil. The families have pleaded with the government to allow them to remain on the land and continue their farming. "Where are we supposed to go?" asked a farmer. The affected individuals point out that they have already sown crops, which are currently standing in the fields. They have appealed to the government to consider their poverty and the hardships they face. “The government could either throw us into a canal or simply send us off to Pakistan,” said a farmer.