ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Farmer Grows 14 Mango Varieties On A Single Tree, Draws Visitors From Across Region

Amreli: Gujarat’s Amreli district is famous for Gir’s Kesar mangoes, but a farmer from a small village in the district is now drawing attention for a unique experiment. Ukabhai Bhatti, considered a progressive farmer from Ditala village in Dhari taluka has successfully grown 14 different varieties of mangoes on a single tree.

Using grafting techniques and scientific methods, he has managed to grow different kinds of mangoes on one tree. During the mango season, the tree is filled with mangoes of different colours, shapes and tastes, attracting people from nearby villages as well as distant places.

"The varieties grown on the tree include Kesar, Amrapalli, Langra, Badami, Gulabi, Rasbari, Jamadar, Kala Jamadar, Hapus and Totapuri among others. I did this as an experiment and saw the results. It is gratifying," says Bhatti.

He also adds that each variety has a distinct flavour, aroma and appearance.