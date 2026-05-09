Gujarat Farmer Grows 14 Mango Varieties On A Single Tree, Draws Visitors From Across Region
A farmer from Ditala village has successfully grown 14 varieties of mangoes on a single tree through years of grafting experiments and research.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Amreli: Gujarat’s Amreli district is famous for Gir’s Kesar mangoes, but a farmer from a small village in the district is now drawing attention for a unique experiment. Ukabhai Bhatti, considered a progressive farmer from Ditala village in Dhari taluka has successfully grown 14 different varieties of mangoes on a single tree.
Using grafting techniques and scientific methods, he has managed to grow different kinds of mangoes on one tree. During the mango season, the tree is filled with mangoes of different colours, shapes and tastes, attracting people from nearby villages as well as distant places.
"The varieties grown on the tree include Kesar, Amrapalli, Langra, Badami, Gulabi, Rasbari, Jamadar, Kala Jamadar, Hapus and Totapuri among others. I did this as an experiment and saw the results. It is gratifying," says Bhatti.
He also adds that each variety has a distinct flavour, aroma and appearance.
According to local residents, some of the mango varieties are rare and were once popular during the nawabi era. A few species are also believed to belong to regions outside Gujarat. People interested in farming and horticulture are visiting the village to see the experiment.
Ukabhai Bhatti is said to have spent years researching and experimenting before successfully grafting multiple mango varieties onto one tree. Normally, a mango tree bears only one type of fruit, but his effort has shown how advanced grafting methods can be used to grow different varieties together.
Horticulturists say the experiment is not only encouraging farmers to adopt new techniques but is also helping preserve rare mango varieties that are slowly disappearing. "It is an excellent example of research and breeding in the agriculture sector. Such efforts can save mango varieties that are getting extinct day by day," they said.
Also Read: