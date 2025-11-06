Gujarat Dominates Global Stage, Amul Becomes World's No. 1 Cooperative
Over 3.6 million farmers and dairy producers in Gujarat are associated with Amul, which currently has an annual turnover of around Rs 90,000 crore.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Mehsana: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), Amul's parent company, has achieved a historic milestone on the global stage. It has been declared as the world's number one cooperative by the 'World Cooperative Monitor 2025' report released by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA).
The ranking, based on gross domestic product (GDP) per capita performance, was announced at the prestigious ICA CM50 conference in Doha, Qatar. Amul has ranked first, surpassing Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), another giant in the sector, that is ranked second.
In the ICA rankings, Amul has topped all key parametres, including employment generation, poverty alleviation and contribution to the country's GDP. This report was prepared after monitoring the top 300 cooperatives worldwide.
Amul chairman Ashok Chaudhary, in a statement, has described the achievement as not only a recognition for Amul but for the hard work and dedication of millions of livestock farmers in Gujarat and the country. The global recognition is a testament to the strength of the Indian cooperative sector, he said.
Presently, more than 3.6 million farmers and dairy producers in Gujarat are associated with Amul. Through this vast network, Amul currently has an annual turnover of more than Rs 90,000 crore. Approximately 38 percent of Amul's customers come from small towns and villages, making it clear that it has become a brand not only for metropolitan cities but for the entire country.
Chaudhary expressed hope that having ranked the world's number one cooperative, Amul will now achieve new goals by working better for the welfare of the society and overall animal husbandry.
A proud moment for Bharat!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2025
Heartiest congratulations to @Amul_Coop and @IFFCO_PR for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world. It is an honor to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the… https://t.co/BiiU27uFkW
Taking to his X handle, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Heartiest congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for occupying the first two ranks among the top 10 cooperatives in the world. It is an honour to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by PM Shri".
Terming it as a landmark achievement, the Ministry of Cooperation, stated that this is a global endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi', which has revived the cooperative sector, giving it a new impetus to our economy.
Also Read