Gujarat Dominates Global Stage, Amul Becomes World's No. 1 Cooperative

Mehsana: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), Amul's parent company, has achieved a historic milestone on the global stage. It has been declared as the world's number one cooperative by the 'World Cooperative Monitor 2025' report released by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA).

The ranking, based on gross domestic product (GDP) per capita performance, was announced at the prestigious ICA CM50 conference in Doha, Qatar. Amul has ranked first, surpassing Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), another giant in the sector, that is ranked second.

In the ICA rankings, Amul has topped all key parametres, including employment generation, poverty alleviation and contribution to the country's GDP. This report was prepared after monitoring the top 300 cooperatives worldwide.

Amul chairman Ashok Chaudhary, in a statement, has described the achievement as not only a recognition for Amul but for the hard work and dedication of millions of livestock farmers in Gujarat and the country. The global recognition is a testament to the strength of the Indian cooperative sector, he said.