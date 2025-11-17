ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat DGP Orders Verification Of All Anti-National Elements In State Within 100 Hours

Ahmedabad: Following the Delhi bomb blasts and the arrest of three terrorists from Gujarat, the state police has been put on high alert.

Following the incident, police searches were conducted at several locations across the state. State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay has ordered all police stations to investigate individuals arrested for anti-national activities in Gujarat over the last 30 years. He also directed the police to complete the entire process within 100 hours.

Sahay, in a video message said on November 8, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained three anti-national elements and seized weapons and ammunition from them. The following day, legal action was taken against anti-national elements in Faridabad, and the same day the Delhi bombings occurred.