Gujarat DGP Orders Verification Of All Anti-National Elements In State Within 100 Hours

DGP Vikas Sahay said he has ordered all police stations to investigate individuals arrested for anti-national activities in the state over the last 30 years.

Following the Delhi bomb blasts and the arrest of three terrorists from Gujarat, the state police has been put on high alert.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 9:31 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Following the Delhi bomb blasts and the arrest of three terrorists from Gujarat, the state police has been put on high alert.

Following the incident, police searches were conducted at several locations across the state. State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay has ordered all police stations to investigate individuals arrested for anti-national activities in Gujarat over the last 30 years. He also directed the police to complete the entire process within 100 hours.

Sahay, in a video message said on November 8, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained three anti-national elements and seized weapons and ammunition from them. The following day, legal action was taken against anti-national elements in Faridabad, and the same day the Delhi bombings occurred.

"Taking this into account, the Gujarat Police has been put on high alert, and via a video conference, all police stations across the state were instructed to immediately investigate individuals who have been booked for anti-national activities in various police stations in Gujarat over the last 30 years," he said.

He further stated that the process is being carried out by the local police. "Every police station has been requested and instructed to complete the entire investigation and verification process within the next 100 hours. Every police station has been instructed to complete the verification of all the accused in cases registered against terrorists or anti-national elements in the state of Gujarat over the last 30 years, and then prepare their dossiers within the next 100 hours," Sahay said.

Gujarat ATS Conducts Raids In Hyderabad In Terror Conspiracy Case

