ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Develops ‘Trash Shield’ To Stop Plastic Waste In Rivers And Canals While Protecting Aquatic Life

Gujarat Develops ‘Trash Shield’ To Stop Plastic Waste In Rivers And Canals While Protecting Aquatic Life ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: Dumping plastic, religious offerings and other solid waste into rivers and canals has become a widespread problem. Such waste travels with the water current, deteriorating water quality and disrupting the functioning of RO plants and irrigation pipelines.

To address this issue, an innovative barrier system called ‘Trash Shield’ has been developed in Gujarat. Successfully installed in the Godhavi and Changodar canals near Ahmedabad, the system is designed to collect floating waste at a single point while allowing aquatic creatures such as fish and turtles to pass through freely.

Trash Shield is a floating barrier designed primarily to prevent plastic and other solid waste from moving downstream with flowing water. The system collects waste at a designated point, making it easier to remove and dispose of.

The barrier is made of mild steel (MS)-coated mesh and PVC pipes. The PVC pipes keep the structure afloat, allowing it to move up and down according to changes in the water level.

One of the key features of the system is that while it traps plastic and solid waste, it leaves an open passage underneath for aquatic animals to move freely. This ensures that waste collection does not obstruct the movement of aquatic life.

Gujarat Develops ‘Trash Shield’ To Stop Plastic Waste In Rivers And Canals While Protecting Aquatic Life (ETV Bharat)

Each barrier is about one metre long and 800 millimetres high. The number of barriers required at a particular location depends on the width of the canal.

Key features of Trash Shield

Material: Mild steel (MS)-coated mesh and PVC pipes

Length: Approximately one metre

Height: 800 millimetres

Floating mechanism: Adjusts to changes in water levels

Cost: Approximately Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 per barrier

Primary function: Collects and prevents plastic and other solid waste from flowing downstream

Environmental protection: Allows aquatic animals to pass underneath the barrier

A total of 17 barriers have been installed in the Godhavi canal, while 12 barriers are currently operational in the Changodar canal.

The technology was initially introduced as a pilot project in canals near Godhavi and was subsequently extended to the Changodar area.

Gujarat Develops ‘Trash Shield’ To Stop Plastic Waste In Rivers And Canals While Protecting Aquatic Life (ETV Bharat)

Currently, the system has been installed at four locations in Gujarat: the Godhavi canal, two canals in the Changodar area and the Aji River in Rajkot.

A barrier was recently installed in the Aji River, and another one is planned for the location.

Residents of around 40 nearby villages depend on the Godhavi canal for their drinking water supply.

Earlier, the canal's open banks allowed passers-by to throw garbage and religious offerings directly into the water. This not only polluted the water but also caused waste to travel downstream to other areas.

According to Dharmendra Vaghela, a resident of Godhavi village, people frequently dumped garbage into the canal through its open stretches. Since the installation of the barriers, the waste gets collected at one point, helping villagers access cleaner water.

Another resident, Babubhai Vaghela, said the barriers have helped control waste accumulation and keep the canal clean. The reduction in water pollution has brought considerable relief to local residents.