Gujarat Develops ‘Trash Shield’ To Stop Plastic Waste In Rivers And Canals While Protecting Aquatic Life
Trash Shield is a floating barrier designed primarily to prevent plastic and other solid waste from moving downstream with flowing water, reports Manoj Khatri.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Dumping plastic, religious offerings and other solid waste into rivers and canals has become a widespread problem. Such waste travels with the water current, deteriorating water quality and disrupting the functioning of RO plants and irrigation pipelines.
To address this issue, an innovative barrier system called ‘Trash Shield’ has been developed in Gujarat. Successfully installed in the Godhavi and Changodar canals near Ahmedabad, the system is designed to collect floating waste at a single point while allowing aquatic creatures such as fish and turtles to pass through freely.
Trash Shield is a floating barrier designed primarily to prevent plastic and other solid waste from moving downstream with flowing water. The system collects waste at a designated point, making it easier to remove and dispose of.
The barrier is made of mild steel (MS)-coated mesh and PVC pipes. The PVC pipes keep the structure afloat, allowing it to move up and down according to changes in the water level.
One of the key features of the system is that while it traps plastic and solid waste, it leaves an open passage underneath for aquatic animals to move freely. This ensures that waste collection does not obstruct the movement of aquatic life.
Each barrier is about one metre long and 800 millimetres high. The number of barriers required at a particular location depends on the width of the canal.
Key features of Trash Shield
- Material: Mild steel (MS)-coated mesh and PVC pipes
- Length: Approximately one metre
- Height: 800 millimetres
- Floating mechanism: Adjusts to changes in water levels
- Cost: Approximately Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 per barrier
- Primary function: Collects and prevents plastic and other solid waste from flowing downstream
- Environmental protection: Allows aquatic animals to pass underneath the barrier
A total of 17 barriers have been installed in the Godhavi canal, while 12 barriers are currently operational in the Changodar canal.
The technology was initially introduced as a pilot project in canals near Godhavi and was subsequently extended to the Changodar area.
Currently, the system has been installed at four locations in Gujarat: the Godhavi canal, two canals in the Changodar area and the Aji River in Rajkot.
A barrier was recently installed in the Aji River, and another one is planned for the location.
Residents of around 40 nearby villages depend on the Godhavi canal for their drinking water supply.
Earlier, the canal's open banks allowed passers-by to throw garbage and religious offerings directly into the water. This not only polluted the water but also caused waste to travel downstream to other areas.
According to Dharmendra Vaghela, a resident of Godhavi village, people frequently dumped garbage into the canal through its open stretches. Since the installation of the barriers, the waste gets collected at one point, helping villagers access cleaner water.
Another resident, Babubhai Vaghela, said the barriers have helped control waste accumulation and keep the canal clean. The reduction in water pollution has brought considerable relief to local residents.
About the project's benefits include keeping the canal clean. Earlier, garbage and debris flowing through the canal would reach a nearby RO water treatment plant. Its filters, which normally required replacement every three to four days, had to be changed daily because of the accumulated waste. The installation of Trash Shield has helped address this problem.
Farmers who pump water from the canal for irrigation also faced difficulties because coconut shells and other waste frequently clogged their pipelines. With the barriers trapping the waste beforehand, farmers have also benefited.
Community participation has been an important part of the project's implementation. It took approximately one to one-and-a-half years to involve local residents and build awareness about the initiative.
Initially, some residents opposed the project, while others continued dumping different types of waste together without segregation. However, awareness gradually increased.
Drums have now been placed near the canal for waste disposal, and residents have started segregating garbage before discarding it.
According to Hitendrasinh Vaghela, who oversees the canal, waste accumulated along the barriers is removed once a week.
An interesting aspect of the initiative is that flowers collected from the water are recycled and used to manufacture incense sticks.
A private company is funding the entire project through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
In December 2024, the Centre for Environment Education (CEE) held detailed discussions on ways to prevent waste from entering water bodies, including reservoirs and rivers.
After these discussions, research was conducted in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Bengaluru, to develop the concept into a practical solution.
According to Utsav Modi, Programme Officer at the Centre for Environment Education, the primary objective of Trash Shield is to prevent waste carried by flowing water from moving downstream.
The floating system adjusts to changing water levels and collects waste at a single location without obstructing the movement of aquatic animals.
Dumping waste into rivers and canals threatens drinking water sources, agricultural activities and aquatic ecosystems.
The initiative implemented in Godhavi and Changodar near Ahmedabad and the Aji River in Rajkot demonstrates how appropriate technology, regular cleaning and community participation can help address the problem.
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