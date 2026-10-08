ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat’s Dairy Boom Faces Challenge As Cattle Feed Costs Soar

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s dairy sector has recorded steady growth in milk production and sales over the past five years, but rising cattle feed and fodder prices are squeezing dairy farmers’ earnings and raising concerns about the sustainability of the business.

Data from the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and other dairy-sector agencies show that Gujarat’s milk production has increased consistently. However, dairy farmers in Banaskantha and South Gujarat, say the rise in production costs has left them with little or no savings.

Parthibhai Chaudhary, a dairy farmer from Banaskantha, said, “The milk prices we receive are simply not viable. We supply milk to the dairy at around Rs 30-32 per kilogram of fat, while cattle feed prices have doubled over the past five years. Animal husbandry has become extremely difficult. If this continues, dairy farmers will move away from the occupation and take up other businesses.”

Another farmer, Bhikhabhai Chaudhary, said high feed and fodder costs were leaving farmers with little income. “Cattle feed and fodder are very expensive, leaving us with no savings. The dairy does increase milk prices, but livestock, cattle feed and fodder are becoming excessively costly. Farmers are falling into debt,” he said.

Prakash Chaudhary said, “The annual increase in milk prices is nothing but a game of numbers. Farmers have to work day and night to run their households or look for alternative work,” he said.

Sandeep Chaudhary, a dairy farmer, said farmers were not receiving adequate returns despite rising consumer prices.

“Farmers are not getting the milk prices they deserve. Buttermilk sells for Rs 30 in the market, while dairy farmers receive almost the same milk price. The quality of cattle feed is also poor, and farmers are not receiving the subsidies they should,” he said.

Kiransinh Rajput, another dairy farmer, said the government needed to address the widening gap between milk prices and input costs. “Milk prices have gone up, but cattle feed prices are skyrocketing. It is a very tough situation for farmers, and the government must take a decision in this direction,” he said.

The concerns of farmers contradict claims from dairy cooperatives that producers have benefited from higher milk prices. Banas Dairy Chairman Shankar Chaudhary said at the cooperative’s annual general meeting that dairy farmers had benefited significantly. He said Rs 2,239 crore was paid as a price differential, Rs 108 crore more than the amount decided the previous year.

The shortage of green fodder during the monsoon, coupled with rising cattle feed prices, has further increased pressure on dairy farmers. Farmers fear that continued increases in input costs could make dairy farming particularly difficult for small and marginal producers.

According to data cited from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Gujarat Animal Husbandry Department, Gujarat’s milk production has been growing at an annual rate of around 5% to 6%.

Gujarat’s annual milk production increased from 15.3 million tonnes in 2019-20 to an estimated 18.5 million tonnes in 2023-24. Average daily milk sales also increased from around 14 million litres to 17 million litres during the same period.