Gujarat’s Dairy Boom Faces Challenge As Cattle Feed Costs Soar
Dairy farmers in Banaskantha and South Gujarat, say the rise in production costs has left them with little or no savings.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s dairy sector has recorded steady growth in milk production and sales over the past five years, but rising cattle feed and fodder prices are squeezing dairy farmers’ earnings and raising concerns about the sustainability of the business.
Data from the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and other dairy-sector agencies show that Gujarat’s milk production has increased consistently. However, dairy farmers in Banaskantha and South Gujarat, say the rise in production costs has left them with little or no savings.
Parthibhai Chaudhary, a dairy farmer from Banaskantha, said, “The milk prices we receive are simply not viable. We supply milk to the dairy at around Rs 30-32 per kilogram of fat, while cattle feed prices have doubled over the past five years. Animal husbandry has become extremely difficult. If this continues, dairy farmers will move away from the occupation and take up other businesses.”
Another farmer, Bhikhabhai Chaudhary, said high feed and fodder costs were leaving farmers with little income. “Cattle feed and fodder are very expensive, leaving us with no savings. The dairy does increase milk prices, but livestock, cattle feed and fodder are becoming excessively costly. Farmers are falling into debt,” he said.
Prakash Chaudhary said, “The annual increase in milk prices is nothing but a game of numbers. Farmers have to work day and night to run their households or look for alternative work,” he said.
Sandeep Chaudhary, a dairy farmer, said farmers were not receiving adequate returns despite rising consumer prices.
“Farmers are not getting the milk prices they deserve. Buttermilk sells for Rs 30 in the market, while dairy farmers receive almost the same milk price. The quality of cattle feed is also poor, and farmers are not receiving the subsidies they should,” he said.
Kiransinh Rajput, another dairy farmer, said the government needed to address the widening gap between milk prices and input costs. “Milk prices have gone up, but cattle feed prices are skyrocketing. It is a very tough situation for farmers, and the government must take a decision in this direction,” he said.
The concerns of farmers contradict claims from dairy cooperatives that producers have benefited from higher milk prices. Banas Dairy Chairman Shankar Chaudhary said at the cooperative’s annual general meeting that dairy farmers had benefited significantly. He said Rs 2,239 crore was paid as a price differential, Rs 108 crore more than the amount decided the previous year.
The shortage of green fodder during the monsoon, coupled with rising cattle feed prices, has further increased pressure on dairy farmers. Farmers fear that continued increases in input costs could make dairy farming particularly difficult for small and marginal producers.
According to data cited from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Gujarat Animal Husbandry Department, Gujarat’s milk production has been growing at an annual rate of around 5% to 6%.
Gujarat’s annual milk production increased from 15.3 million tonnes in 2019-20 to an estimated 18.5 million tonnes in 2023-24. Average daily milk sales also increased from around 14 million litres to 17 million litres during the same period.
|Year
|Annual Production
|Average Daily Sales
|2019-20
|15.3 million tonnes
|14 million litres
|2020-21
|15.9 million tonnes
|14.5 million litres
|2021-22
|16.7 million tonnes
|15.2 million litres
|2022-23
|17.6 million tonnes
|16 million litres
|2023-24 (estimated)
|18.5 million tonnes
|17 million litres
Gujarat currently accounts for 7.56% of India’s total milk production, placing it fourth nationally. Rajasthan leads with 15.05%, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 14.93% and Madhya Pradesh at 8.60%. Andhra Pradesh accounts for 6.97%.
Milk prices have also increased for consumers. According to GCMMF data, retail milk prices increased by around Rs 8 to Rs 12 per litre over five years. Milk that cost between Rs 44 and Rs 54 per litre in 2019 was priced at around Rs 54 to Rs 66 per litre in 2023-24.
Despite the increase in consumer prices, farmers say their production costs have risen faster.
Naresh Kachotiya, a dairy farmer from Surat, said his 18 animals had become increasingly expensive to maintain. “The dairy increased milk prices, but cattle feed prices also went up and fodder became expensive. As a result, we have no savings,” he said.
Former Sumul Dairy director Jayesh Delad said the rise in production costs had outpaced the increase in milk prices. “Over the last four to five years, production costs for dairy farmers have increased, but milk prices have not risen accordingly. Cattle feed prices have increased by 10% to 15%, while milk prices have risen by only 3% to 4%. Inflation has also increased by 5% to 7%. Farmers are moving away from dairy farming,” he said.
Manish Ojha, in-charge managing director of Amul Dairy, said milk collection and the price paid to farmers had increased substantially over the past five years.
According to Ojha, milk collection that stood at around 1.5 billion kg five years ago has increased to more than 1.76 billion kg. The price paid to farmers has also increased from Rs 837 per kg of fat to Rs 1,035 per kg of fat.
According to Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics, Gujarat produced 16.72 million tonnes of milk in 2021-22, accounting for 7.56% of India's total production. Buffaloes were the largest contributors, producing around 7.83 million tonnes, followed by crossbred or exotic cows at 5.67 million tonnes and indigenous cows at 2.87 million tonnes.
The state’s total milk production increased from 12.26 million tonnes in 2015-16 to 16.72 million tonnes in 2021-22. The number of crossbred and exotic milch cows also increased from around 807,000 in 2015-16 to 1.64 million in 2021-22. The buffalo population rose from 3.62 million to 4.07 million during the same period.
Gujarat has also recorded a rise in per capita milk availability, from 522 grams per day in 2015-16 to 656 grams in 2021-22.
|Year
|Per Capita Daily Milk Availability
|2015-16
|522 grams
|2016-17
|538 grams
|2017-18
|563 grams
|2018-19
|593 grams
|2019-20
|615 grams
|2020-21
|631 grams
|2021-22
|656 grams
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