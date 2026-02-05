ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Cyber Police Bust Nationwide Mule Account Gang Behind Rs 930 Crore Scam

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Cyber Centre of Excellence has busted a major mule account–based cyber fraud gang in a large-scale operation. This is counted as a nationwide scam worth nearly Rs 930 crore. Investigations have revealed that the gang, operating from the Veraval–Somnath region of Gir Somnath district, was directly involved in cybercrimes across the country.

According to cybercrime police officials, the gang carried out cyber fraud in as many as 28 states, siphoning off around Rs 930 crore from unsuspecting victims. So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested have been identified as Abdul Rishi Panwala (Gir Somnath), Mushtaq Abdul Khalid Khanani (Veraval, Gir Somnath), Shabbir Mohammed Hanif Bhadela (Mumbai–Thane), Mohammed Taha Shabbir Bhadela (Mumbai–Thane), and Gagjibhai Manjibhai Rajput (Ahmedabad).

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had opened multiple mule accounts in IndusInd Bank. These included 26 savings accounts and 54 current accounts, which were used to route money obtained through cyber fraud. The gang reportedly withdrew funds using forex cards, with each card carrying a transaction limit of approximately Rs 7 lakh.

Investigators made a startling revelation that the accused had travelled to Dubai between 25 and 30 times, where large amounts of money were withdrawn using the same forex cards. This pointed to an organised international money-laundering network linked to the fraud.