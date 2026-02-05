Gujarat Cyber Police Bust Nationwide Mule Account Gang Behind Rs 930 Crore Scam
According to cybercrime police officials, the gang carried out cyber fraud in 28 states, siphoning off around Rs 930 crore from unsuspecting victims.
February 5, 2026
Updated : February 5, 2026
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Cyber Centre of Excellence has busted a major mule account–based cyber fraud gang in a large-scale operation. This is counted as a nationwide scam worth nearly Rs 930 crore. Investigations have revealed that the gang, operating from the Veraval–Somnath region of Gir Somnath district, was directly involved in cybercrimes across the country.
According to cybercrime police officials, the gang carried out cyber fraud in as many as 28 states, siphoning off around Rs 930 crore from unsuspecting victims. So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested have been identified as Abdul Rishi Panwala (Gir Somnath), Mushtaq Abdul Khalid Khanani (Veraval, Gir Somnath), Shabbir Mohammed Hanif Bhadela (Mumbai–Thane), Mohammed Taha Shabbir Bhadela (Mumbai–Thane), and Gagjibhai Manjibhai Rajput (Ahmedabad).
During the investigation, it was found that the accused had opened multiple mule accounts in IndusInd Bank. These included 26 savings accounts and 54 current accounts, which were used to route money obtained through cyber fraud. The gang reportedly withdrew funds using forex cards, with each card carrying a transaction limit of approximately Rs 7 lakh.
Investigators made a startling revelation that the accused had travelled to Dubai between 25 and 30 times, where large amounts of money were withdrawn using the same forex cards. This pointed to an organised international money-laundering network linked to the fraud.
The probe revealed that Mushtaq Khanani played a key role in the entire operation. Money collected from cyber frauds across India was transferred by him to a key handler based in Mumbai, from where international transactions were managed. Technical analysis by the Cyber Centre of Excellence has further revealed that the gang was linked to nearly 1,534 cybercrime cases across the country.
So far, 264 cybercrime cases have been successfully solved as part of the ongoing investigation, which officials have termed a major breakthrough. Speaking on the operation, Cyber Crime SP Rajdeep Singh Jhala said, “Strict action has been taken against the gang involved in money laundering through mule accounts and forex cards. The investigation is ongoing to trace every link connected to this cybercrime network, and more revelations are expected in the coming days.”
The Cyber Crime Department has also appealed to citizens not to share their bank accounts, debit or credit cards, or personal documents with unknown individuals. Officials warned that allowing one’s account to be used as a mule account is itself a criminal offence and can invite strict legal action.
