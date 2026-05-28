Gujarat Cyber Crime Branch Arrests Man For Uploading Obscene Photos, Videos Of Woman And Her Mother On Social Media
The accused had created fake social media accounts in the victim's name and uploaded the photos and videos on them.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Cyber Crime Branch arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly uploading morphed obscene photos and videos of a woman and her mother using AI and fake social media accounts.
Police said, a case had been registered at the Ahmedabad's Cyber Crime police station based on a complaint lodged by the woman, who is associated with ISKCON. As per the complaint, the accused, Sumit Nemchand Sharma, contacted the victim on Instagram and attempted to develop a friendship with her by discussing religious matters. When the complainant rejected the offer, the accused began stalking her online to seek revenge.
The accused created three fake Instagram IDs and a YouTube channel in the complainant's name. He uploaded real photos of the complainant to each of the profiles; downloaded photos of the complainant and her mother; searched "AI Remove Clothes" on Google; and used various websites to create nude photos and videos using AI. The content was uploaded to a fake ID, along with obscene messages posted, in an attempt to mentally harass the complainant and tarnish her reputation, said police.
During investigation, police inspector MH Bhetaria and his team used technical analysis and human intelligence to identify the accused. Subsequently, the team apprehended him from Delhi.
Bhetaria said the accused made videos of religious teachings and uploaded them to social media. "Eight to 10 more fake social media accounts in the complainant's name were found on his mobile phone. Investigation revealed that the accused had created over 100 AI-morphed pornographic images," he said.
The investigation was conducted under "Mission Cyber Rakshika: #SecureHerSpace," launched to protect women from cyber harassment and deepfake crimes.
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