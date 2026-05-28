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Gujarat Cyber Crime Branch Arrests Man For Uploading Obscene Photos, Videos Of Woman And Her Mother On Social Media

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Cyber Crime Branch arrested a man from Delhi for allegedly uploading morphed obscene photos and videos of a woman and her mother using AI and fake social media accounts.

Police said, a case had been registered at the Ahmedabad's Cyber ​​Crime police station based on a complaint lodged by the woman, who is associated with ISKCON. As per the complaint, the accused, Sumit Nemchand Sharma, contacted the victim on Instagram and attempted to develop a friendship with her by discussing religious matters. When the complainant rejected the offer, the accused began stalking her online to seek revenge.

The accused created three fake Instagram IDs and a YouTube channel in the complainant's name. He uploaded real photos of the complainant to each of the profiles; downloaded photos of the complainant and her mother; searched "AI Remove Clothes" on Google; and used various websites to create nude photos and videos using AI. The content was uploaded to a fake ID, along with obscene messages posted, in an attempt to mentally harass the complainant and tarnish her reputation, said police.