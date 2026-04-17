ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Court Sentences Filipino Woman To 20 Years RI For Smuggling Heroin

Ahmedabad: A special court here on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old Filipino woman to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 2.1 kg of heroin at the behest of an overseas drug syndicate.

A court hearing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act convicted Ginalean Padiwan Limon, a resident of Ilocos Sur in the Philippines, the Ahmedabad zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau said.

NCB Ahmedabad, in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration, intercepted Limon, against whom there was a lookout notice, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 11, 2024. During a search, the NCB team recovered 2.121 kg of heroin (commercial quantity) from her possession, and immediately placed her under arrest.