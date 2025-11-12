ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Court Sentences 3 To Life Imprisonment In Cow Slaughter Case

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 18 lakh on the trio in the cow slaughter case.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Amreli: A sessions court in Gujarat's Amreli city has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter case and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 18 lakh on them, prosecution said on Wednesday.

Sessions Court Judge Rizwana Bukhari on Tuesday found the three accused -- Kasim Haji Solanki, Sattar Ismail Solanki, and Akram Haji Solanki -- guilty under various sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017 in the cow slaughter case and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Chandresh Mehta said.

