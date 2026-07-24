Gujarat Court Sends 10 Suspects To Judicial Custody In Terror Network Case
The prosecution did not seek further police custody on the ground that the necessary custodial interrogation had already been completed
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Mehsana: A court in Kadi in Mehsana district on Friday ordered that 10 suspected terrorists arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) should be lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail once their police custody ended.
The arrests had taken place in the Kadi and Mehsana areas during a special operation conducted by the Gujarat ATS into alleged anti-national activities and against suspected terrorist networks within the state.
During the investigation, police and other security agencies arrested the accused on different times. They were produced before the court to secure their police custody for interrogation.
In the initial stage of the investigation, eight persons were arrested and five of them were handed over to police custody for questioning while three others were sent to judicial custody in Mehsana Sub-Jail following their initial interrogation.
Subsequently, as the investigation progressed, five additional suspects were arrested and produced before the court for remand.
The remand period for the ten people arrested in the two operations came to an end after which they were produced before a court in Kadi on Friday amid tight security arrangements.
During the proceedings at the court, the prosecution did not seek further police custody of the accused on the ground that the necessary custodial interrogation had already been completed.
The Kadi court while hearing the arguments presented by P R Dantani (Assistant Public Prosecutor), ordered that all 10 accused be sent to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad. The court also ordered the transfer of the three other accused who were previously held in judicial custody at the Mehsana Sub-Jail to the Sabarmati Intermediate Jail in Ahmedabad.
Speaking to the reporters, Dantani said, "The remand period for a total of 10 accused concluded today. They have been sent to Ahmedabad Central Jail without any request for further remand. The three individuals previously lodged in Mehsana have also been transferred to the Central Jail. All 13 suspects will now be held at the Ahmedabad Central Jail."
Given the highly sensitive nature of this case involving suspected terrorists, the Mehsana Police and other security agencies transported the accused from the Kadi court to the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad under heavy police security.
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