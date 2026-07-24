ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Court Sends 10 Suspects To Judicial Custody In Terror Network Case

The police and other security agencies arrested the accused on different times ( ETV Bharat )

Mehsana: A court in Kadi in Mehsana district on Friday ordered that 10 suspected terrorists arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) should be lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail once their police custody ended.

The arrests had taken place in the Kadi and Mehsana areas during a special operation conducted by the Gujarat ATS into alleged anti-national activities and against suspected terrorist networks within the state.

During the investigation, police and other security agencies arrested the accused on different times. They were produced before the court to secure their police custody for interrogation.

In the initial stage of the investigation, eight persons were arrested and five of them were handed over to police custody for questioning while three others were sent to judicial custody in Mehsana Sub-Jail following their initial interrogation.

Subsequently, as the investigation progressed, five additional suspects were arrested and produced before the court for remand.