ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Court Rejects Closure Report In Killing Of Man, Minor Son, 7 Cops To Face Criminal Case

Surendranagar: A court in Gujarat’s Surendranagar has rejected the closure report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the killing of a wanted criminal and his minor son in police action in 2021 and directed the registration of a criminal case against seven cops. The court also issued summons and ordered the police personnel to appear before it on August 8.

In the July 18 order, which was made available on Wednesday, Judicial Magistrate First Class KP Sharma allowed a petition filed by the deceased Hanif Khan’s wife Sohanaben, seeking dismissal of the SIT’s C-summary in a case against seven policemen, said her lawyer Punit Dave.

A “C Summary Report” is a closure report filed by the police when an investigation concludes that a case is “neither true nor false”.

The court ordered that a criminal case be registered against the seven policemen under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 114 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and issued summons, directing them to be present on August 8, Dave said.

The incident occurred on November 6, 2021, at Gedia village in Dasada taluka of Surendranagar district when a team of policemen gunned down Hanif Khan Malek, a wanted criminal, and his minor son, claiming an attack by a mob when they went to arrest him.