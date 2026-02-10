Gujarat Couple Held Captive In Azerbaijan, Anand MP Requests Centre's Intervention
Anand MP Miteshbhai Patel has mailed the Union Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry requesting their intervention in ensuring the couple's safe return.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Anand: A couple from Gujarat's Anand district, who aspired to work in the US, reportedly fell victim to a travel agent scam and is currently being held hostage in Azerbaijan with kidnappers demanding ransom for their release. Anand MP Miteshbhai Patel has appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs to secure their release, suspecting it to be a human trafficking case.
A young woman from Vasad and a youth from Jhakharia were lured by Mumbai-based travel agents of a safe passage to the US via Azerbaijan and Canada. However, under the pretext of transporting them to US, the agents reportedly held them hostage and took them to Azerbaijan. They have been held hostage since February 3. A video of the youth being beaten up was shown to his family on a WhatsApp video call, and subsequently ransom was demanded for their release.
The kidnappers extorted a total of Rs 65 lakh from their families. While the youth's family was forced to transfer Rs 3.5 million in cash and another Rs 1.5 million in cryptocurrency, the woman's family transferred Rs 15 lakh in cryptocurrency.
The families alleged that an agent named Pawan had held the couple hostage and the accused had even threatened to sell their kidneys if they failed to pay the money.
The families filed a complaint at the Anand Rural Police Station. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against five individuals at the Anand Rural Police Station, and the investigation has been handed over to the Local Crime Branch (LCB). The LCB has initiated a probe to apprehend the Mumbai agents.
Meanwhile, Anand MP Miteshbhai Patel has made high-level representations to the Union Home and External Affairs Ministries to ensure the safe return of the couple. In an email to the government, the MP said that the youth and the woman arrived in Delhi from Vadodara on January 30 and left for Azerbaijan on January 1. Twenty four hours later, the couple video-called their families to inform them that they had reached Canada, and the agent demanded payment, which the family paid. The family alleges that the couple had also implied that they had been tortured.
"Later, the agent demanded more money. On February 8, the agent called the youth's family and said they would be dropped home. Shortly after, a message came from another number stating they had been sold off to a person named Khan Baba," the MP's letter read.
