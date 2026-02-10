ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Couple Held Captive In Azerbaijan, Anand MP Requests Centre's Intervention

Anand: A couple from Gujarat's Anand district, who aspired to work in the US, reportedly fell victim to a travel agent scam and is currently being held hostage in Azerbaijan with kidnappers demanding ransom for their release. Anand MP Miteshbhai Patel has appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs to secure their release, suspecting it to be a human trafficking case.

A young woman from Vasad and a youth from Jhakharia were lured by Mumbai-based travel agents of a safe passage to the US via Azerbaijan and Canada. However, under the pretext of transporting them to US, the agents reportedly held them hostage and took them to Azerbaijan. They have been held hostage since February 3. A video of the youth being beaten up was shown to his family on a WhatsApp video call, and subsequently ransom was demanded for their release.

The kidnappers extorted a total of Rs 65 lakh from their families. While the youth's family was forced to transfer Rs 3.5 million in cash and another Rs 1.5 million in cryptocurrency, the woman's family transferred Rs 15 lakh in cryptocurrency.

The families alleged that an agent named Pawan had held the couple hostage and the accused had even threatened to sell their kidneys if they failed to pay the money.