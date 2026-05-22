ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Cops Arrest 8 For Theft Of Gold Worth Rs 2.58 Cr From Akasa Air Cargo

Ahmedabad: Eight persons were arrested for alleged involvement in a pre-planned racket to steal 2.1 kilograms of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.58 crore from the cargo of Akasa Air in Ahmedabad, a police official said on Friday.

The probe into the case began after seven parcels containing gold jewellery were dispatched from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Bengaluru through Sequel Logistics Company via Akasa Air on May 18, and one parcel containing 2.1 kilograms of gold went missing, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-4 Atulkumar Bansal said.

The Ahmedabad police's probe using technical surveillance, CCTV footage, etc., exposed the entire racket, he added. The arrested accused comprise Salemohammad alias Salam Mohammad Amin Ansari, Kadlip Patel, Roshan Patel, Zaid Ansari, Sultan Sama, Ravikant Bagiya, Kiran Pawar and Shankar Vakshe. The official said Rizwan, Farooq Sama, Yogesh Patil and Jayesh Parmar are absconding.

Salemohammad allegedly posed as a passenger on the same flight on which the consignment was carried, with his ticket being booked in advance by Jayanti Patel, the official said, explaining the modus operandi.

"Roshan Patel is in charge of cleaning at Akasa Air, while Jayesh Parmar is a cargo handler. When cargo was being loaded from Ahmedabad airport, Parmar allegedly created an obstruction while loading the cargo and shifted gold from the parcel to Salam Ansari's bag," the official said.

Mastermind Zaid Ansari, who works as an airline security in-charge, allegedly called a meeting of other loaders and carried out their checking and frisking in order to facilitate Parmar in his mission, police said.