Gujarat CM Changes Programme Venue At Jamnagar To Facilitate Wedding
CM Bhupendra Patel was supposed to attend a function at the Town Hall where a wedding was scheduled.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 10:40 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel changed the venue of one of his functions in Jamnagar scheduled on Monday, responding to a request from a family so that the wedding of their daughter could be conducted smoothly.
The decision ensured that the wedding of their daughter could be conducted smoothly, with due dignity and without any inconvenience.
The wedding of Sanjana Parmar was scheduled for Sunday at the City Town Hall. It was an auspicious and joyous occasion for the family, with all rituals and preparations nearing completion. However, information soon surfaced that Patel, was scheduled to visit Jamnagar on Monday.
His public program was to be held at the City Town Hall. As the Chief Minister’s event was planned for the day immediately following the wedding, extensive security arrangements and police deployment in the surrounding areas had commenced in advance.
Given the heightened security protocols, there arose a possibility of disruption to the wedding ceremonies. The situation caused growing concern for the Parmar family, who feared that their long-planned celebration might face unforeseen challenges.
The family made efforts to convey their concern to the Chief Minister, and the matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the Chief Minister’s Office. Upon being apprised of the situation, the Chief Minister promptly directed, “Change the venue of our programme. The concern of the daughter’s family is our concern.” Following the Chief Minister's order, the program venue was changed.
Speaking about the sequence of events, Brijesh Parmar, uncle of Sanjana, stated: “As soon as the hief Minister came to know about our family function, he personally spoke to us and offered his reassurance. The Chief Minister said, "Do not worry at all. Proceed with the wedding as planned at the Town Hall. We will change the venue of our program". The sensitivity and prompt response of the Chief Minister greatly alleviated our concerns.”
Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, Brijesh said, “Finding an alternative venue at short notice during the peak wedding season, informing guests, and making fresh arrangements would have been extremely challenging for us. However, the Chief Minister’s considerate decision to shift the venue of his own programme ensured that our family function could take place peacefully and joyfully. After receiving a reassuring phone call from the Chief Minister himself, we were finally able to sleep peacefully that night.”
Also Read