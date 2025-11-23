ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CM Changes Programme Venue At Jamnagar To Facilitate Wedding

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel changed the venue of one of his functions in Jamnagar scheduled on Monday, responding to a request from a family so that the wedding of their daughter could be conducted smoothly.

The decision ensured that the wedding of their daughter could be conducted smoothly, with due dignity and without any inconvenience.

The wedding of Sanjana Parmar was scheduled for Sunday at the City Town Hall. It was an auspicious and joyous occasion for the family, with all rituals and preparations nearing completion. However, information soon surfaced that Patel, was scheduled to visit Jamnagar on Monday.

His public program was to be held at the City Town Hall. As the Chief Minister’s event was planned for the day immediately following the wedding, extensive security arrangements and police deployment in the surrounding areas had commenced in advance.