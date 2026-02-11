Gujarat CM Launches Amul AI, Calls It Milestone For Dairy Sector Modernisation
Gujarat Chief Minister called this a milestone in modernising agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy development
Published : February 11, 2026 at 11:20 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated Amul AI, a digital platform aimed at transforming the dairy sector through Artificial Intelligence. The chief minister called this a milestone in modernising agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy development. He said the initiative would further strengthen self-reliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The launch event was organised in Anand by Amul, which is globally recognised as a leading cooperative institution and dairy brand representing over 36 lakh milk producers across more than 18,500 villages in Gujarat. The initiative seeks to make the cooperative ecosystem smarter by integrating farmers with advanced technology.
The Chief Minister inaugurated Amul AI in the presence of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Banas Dairy Chairman Shankar Chaudhary, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, Minister of State for Finance Kamlesh Patel, and office bearers of the Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation.
Addressing the gathering, Patel said that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India’s economic growth has accelerated over the past 11 years and technology is playing an important role. Referring to the success of digital payments, he noted that when digital transactions were first introduced, many doubted their feasibility. “Today, India is a global leader in UPI transactions. Even small traders, vegetable vendors and tea sellers have adopted digital payments. This is a success story,” he said.
Highlighting the Prime Minister’s push for AI-driven development in the 21st century, the Chief Minister said the convergence of government, cooperative institutions and technology has accelerated modern development, and Artificial Intelligence will further strengthen this progress.
He added that the Prime Minister has consistently focused on the welfare of rural citizens, farmers and those engaged in animal husbandry to ensure their inclusion in the mainstream of development. Referring to the Union Budget, he said several provisions have been made keeping milk producers at the centre, including the allocation of a special fund to train 20,000 veterinary professionals to strengthen the dairy ecosystem.
Patel said Amul has embraced the digital revolution to ensure higher incomes for its members and milk producers. He said Amul is now prepared to leverage Amul AI by integrating databases of farmers and cooperative members into its robust IT system. He called this “Advantage India.”
He also referred to recent trade agreements with the United States and the European Union, stating that the exclusion of dairy imports from these agreements would safeguard the livelihoods of over 10 crore small and marginal farmers dependent on milk production. He expressed confidence that under the Prime Minister’s guidance, India would increase milk production and move towards becoming the dairy hub of the world.
Describing Amul AI as a step towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Chief Minister said indigenous and self-reliant technology would provide global solutions in the years ahead. He expressed confidence that innovation and new technologies would drive economic growth, with the cooperative sector playing a leading role alongside rural development, agriculture and dairy production.
Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker and Banas Dairy Chairman Shankar Chaudhary said Anand, the birthplace of the White Revolution pioneer Tribhuvandas Patel and the karmabhoomi of Dr Verghese Kurien, was a fitting venue for the launch. He described the newly launched ‘Sarala’ app as revolutionary, stating that for the first time in the world, Amul would provide milk fat, SNF details and daily accounts to farmers through a mobile application.
Chaudhary also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for resisting international pressure to allow dairy imports into India under free trade agreements. He said such a move could have adversely affected crores of dairy farmers.
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani termed the launch a historic moment, saying the Prime Minister’s special focus on animal husbandry and dairy development had helped Gujarat achieve new milestones. He said Amul’s AI application could become the world’s largest of its kind and would soon become an integral part of farmers’ lives, much like smartphones and UPI.
Vaghani added that animal husbandry is not merely a business but a pillar of rural prosperity. He said the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation under Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a major reform in the sector. He also noted that nearly 94 per cent of payments are now directly credited to the bank accounts of women dairy farmers, calling it a strong example of economic empowerment.
The programme began with the Chief Minister launching the Amul AI digital platform remotely, followed by a short film presentation on the initiative. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Amul Board of Directors. Amul Chairman delivered the welcome address, while Managing Director Jayen Mehta spoke about the vision behind Amul AI. Dr Shankar, who developed the application, explained its features in detail. Vice Chairman Gordhanbhai Dhameliya concluded the event with a vote of thanks.
