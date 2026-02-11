ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CM Launches Amul AI, Calls It Milestone For Dairy Sector Modernisation

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated Amul AI, a digital platform aimed at transforming the dairy sector through Artificial Intelligence. The chief minister called this a milestone in modernising agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy development. He said the initiative would further strengthen self-reliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The launch event was organised in Anand by Amul, which is globally recognised as a leading cooperative institution and dairy brand representing over 36 lakh milk producers across more than 18,500 villages in Gujarat. The initiative seeks to make the cooperative ecosystem smarter by integrating farmers with advanced technology.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Amul AI in the presence of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker and Banas Dairy Chairman Shankar Chaudhary, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Raman Solanki, Minister of State for Finance Kamlesh Patel, and office bearers of the Gujarat State Milk Marketing Federation.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India’s economic growth has accelerated over the past 11 years and technology is playing an important role. Referring to the success of digital payments, he noted that when digital transactions were first introduced, many doubted their feasibility. “Today, India is a global leader in UPI transactions. Even small traders, vegetable vendors and tea sellers have adopted digital payments. This is a success story,” he said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s push for AI-driven development in the 21st century, the Chief Minister said the convergence of government, cooperative institutions and technology has accelerated modern development, and Artificial Intelligence will further strengthen this progress.

He added that the Prime Minister has consistently focused on the welfare of rural citizens, farmers and those engaged in animal husbandry to ensure their inclusion in the mainstream of development. Referring to the Union Budget, he said several provisions have been made keeping milk producers at the centre, including the allocation of a special fund to train 20,000 veterinary professionals to strengthen the dairy ecosystem.

Patel said Amul has embraced the digital revolution to ensure higher incomes for its members and milk producers. He said Amul is now prepared to leverage Amul AI by integrating databases of farmers and cooperative members into its robust IT system. He called this “Advantage India.”