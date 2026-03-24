Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Introduces UCC Bill In Assembly
Gujarat Chief Minister presented the UCC Bill in the Assembly, aiming to ensure equality and justice, especially for women.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Gujarat Assembly. He called it a significant step towards ensuring laws for all citizens, regardless of religion or community.
Addressing the House, Patel said the move follows the reform-driven approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that several "revolutionary reforms" have been carried out under PM Modi's leadership, and the introduction of the UCC Bill in Gujarat continues that legacy.
Highlighting the cultural values of India, the Chief Minister said that the country's traditions promote unity and harmony. "Truth is one, religions may differ, but justice should be the same for everyone," he said.
Patel noted that more than seven decades after independence, this bill is an effort to bring a uniform legal framework across communities. He described it as a step that reflects the aspirations and integrity of the people of Gujarat.
The proposed law includes major changes in matters related to marriage, divorce, and family. It makes registration of marriages and live-in relationships mandatory. Failure to register could invite penalties. The bill also proposes strict punishment for forced marriages, including imprisonment of up to seven years.
Additionally, couples who fail to register their marriage or divorce within seven days may face a fine of up to Rs 10,000. Divorces carried out outside the court will be considered invalid, and offenders may face up to three years in jail. To provide legal protection, registration of live-in relationships has been made compulsory under Section 384.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the law will apply equally to all, stating that there cannot be separat ruled for different communities. However, he clarified that certain traditional practices, such as specific marriage customs in minority communities, will not be restricted.
He also stressed that the bill ensures equal property rights for daughters and aims to eliminate practices like "Nikah Halala."
Responding to concerns, Patel assured that the tribal community would not be adversely affected by the law.