ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Introduces UCC Bill In Assembly

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Gujarat Assembly. He called it a significant step towards ensuring laws for all citizens, regardless of religion or community.

Addressing the House, Patel said the move follows the reform-driven approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that several "revolutionary reforms" have been carried out under PM Modi's leadership, and the introduction of the UCC Bill in Gujarat continues that legacy.

Highlighting the cultural values of India, the Chief Minister said that the country's traditions promote unity and harmony. "Truth is one, religions may differ, but justice should be the same for everyone," he said.

Patel noted that more than seven decades after independence, this bill is an effort to bring a uniform legal framework across communities. He described it as a step that reflects the aspirations and integrity of the people of Gujarat.

The proposed law includes major changes in matters related to marriage, divorce, and family. It makes registration of marriages and live-in relationships mandatory. Failure to register could invite penalties. The bill also proposes strict punishment for forced marriages, including imprisonment of up to seven years.