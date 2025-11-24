ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Rs 227 Crore Flyover, Saurashtra’s Longest

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Saurashtra’s longest flyover bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 226.99 crore in Jamnagar on Monday (November 24).

The bridge stretches across 3,750 m, running from Saat Rasta Circle to the Subhash Chandra Bose statue, and features four approach roads.

The main bridge comprises four 16.50-metre-wide lanes, while each of the approaches on Indira Marg and Dwarka Road have two 8.40-metre-wide lanes.

The inauguration marks a significant advancement in the city’s infrastructure, aimed at enhancing ease and convenience for the residents. Designed to reduce traffic congestion and accidents at major city junctions, the flyover will ensure smooth movement for commuters towards Dwarka, Reliance, Nayara, GSFC, and Rajkot Road, resulting in notable savings of fuel and time for Jamnagar citizens.

The new route from Subhash Bridge to Saat Rasta Circle, extending to Lal Bangla Circle, is expected to alleviate traffic in areas such as Nagnath Junction, Teen Darwaza (Grain Market), and Bedi Gate.