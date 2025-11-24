ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Rs 227 Crore Flyover, Saurashtra’s Longest

The newly inaugurated 3.75 km Jamnagar flyover will ease congestion, improve connectivity and offer extensive parking, sports, and public convenience facilities.

Published : November 24, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Saurashtra’s longest flyover bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 226.99 crore in Jamnagar on Monday (November 24).

The bridge stretches across 3,750 m, running from Saat Rasta Circle to the Subhash Chandra Bose statue, and features four approach roads.

The main bridge comprises four 16.50-metre-wide lanes, while each of the approaches on Indira Marg and Dwarka Road have two 8.40-metre-wide lanes.

The inauguration marks a significant advancement in the city’s infrastructure, aimed at enhancing ease and convenience for the residents. Designed to reduce traffic congestion and accidents at major city junctions, the flyover will ensure smooth movement for commuters towards Dwarka, Reliance, Nayara, GSFC, and Rajkot Road, resulting in notable savings of fuel and time for Jamnagar citizens.

The new route from Subhash Bridge to Saat Rasta Circle, extending to Lal Bangla Circle, is expected to alleviate traffic in areas such as Nagnath Junction, Teen Darwaza (Grain Market), and Bedi Gate.

Additionally, the area under the bridge has been developed for public convenience. It now offers 61 parking zones, providing space for more than 1,200 vehicles, including 850 two-wheelers, 250 four-wheelers, 100 rickshaws, 100 other vehicles, and 26 buses.

Facilities under the bridge include four pay-and-use toilets, a labour facility centre, 10 sports zones, seating at four locations, and four designated food areas.

The event was attended by district in-charge Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Minister of State (MoS) for Education Rivabaa Jadeja, MP Poonamben Maadam, Mayor Vinodbhai Khimsurya, district panchayat president Mayben Garsar, and Municipal Corporation Minister Pallaviben Thakkar.

MLAs Meghjibhai Chavda, Divyeshbhai Akbari, Deputy Mayor Krishnaben Sodha, Standing Committee Chairman Nileshbhai Kagathara, District Collector Ketan Thakkar, Municipal Commissioner D N Modi, district development officer Ankit Pannu, SP Ravi Mohan Saini, Leader of Ruling Party Ashish Joshi and Whip Ketanbhai Nakhva, also attended the event.

