Gujarat CID Busts Rs 226-Crore International Crypto Network, Terror Funding Links Suspected
Two more accused have been arrested in Bhavnagar in connection with the case.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Cyber Centre of Excellence under the Gujarat CID Crime has exposed a major international cryptocurrency and terror-funding network. The investigators have detected suspicious and alleged illegal crypto transactions worth Rs 226.54 crore. Two more accused have been arrested from Bhavnagar in connection with the case. Investigators suspect links between the crypto racket and terrorist organisations.
According to officials, the Gujarat Police Cyber Centre of Excellence (CID Crime) dismantled the international cryptocurrency syndicate following a detailed blockchain-based investigation. The latest arrests include 23-year-old Hadiraja Shabirali Sarani and 36-year-old Mohammad Jamin Abbasali Jigar, both residents of Bhavnagar. Ten other accused have already been arrested.
Police said the network was allegedly involved in cryptocurrency scams, international drug trafficking operations, money laundering, and financing of the terrorist organisation Ansarullah, also known as the Houthi group.
Using advanced blockchain analysis tools, investigators tracked a series of transactions and found that the accused had allegedly opened a cryptocurrency wallet on Binance using their fathers' KYC documents. The wallet reportedly received 5,000 USDT in suspected illicit cryptocurrency from entities linked to Ansarullah.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 111(2)(b), 153 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2008. Police said the charges include offences related to anti-national activities, terror financing and cyber fraud.
Investigators revealed that cryptocurrency wallets linked to the accused recorded cumulative transactions exceeding $23.9 million (approximately Rs 226.54 crore).
The accused and the value of transactions linked to their wallets are as follows:
- Mohsin Sadik Molani (Ahmedabad) – $670,549
- Mohammad Zubair Mohammadhusain Popatia (Ahmedabad) – $4,879,387
- Zeeshan Siraj Motiwala (Mumbai) – $2,355,393
- Chishti Faiz Ahmed Nasruddin (Ahmedabad) – $1,944,360
- Shahya Sarkhan Shahnazarkhan Pathan (Ahmedabad) – $951,150
- Naved Ayubkhan Pathan (Ahmedabad) – $3,833,461
- Lovepreet Darshan Singh (Karnal, Haryana) – $598,768
- Pathan Ejaz Aslam Khan (Ahmedabad) – $1,143,677
- Mohammad Zaid Abdulkadarbhai Siddi (Ahmedabad) – $7,520,534
- Talaja (Bhavnagar)-based crypto wallet – $65,101
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are probing the wider international connections of the network, including its alleged links to terror financing and transnational criminal activities.
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