ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CID Busts Rs 226-Crore International Crypto Network, Terror Funding Links Suspected

Gandhinagar: The Cyber Centre of Excellence under the Gujarat CID Crime has exposed a major international cryptocurrency and terror-funding network. The investigators have detected suspicious and alleged illegal crypto transactions worth Rs 226.54 crore. Two more accused have been arrested from Bhavnagar in connection with the case. Investigators suspect links between the crypto racket and terrorist organisations.

According to officials, the Gujarat Police Cyber Centre of Excellence (CID Crime) dismantled the international cryptocurrency syndicate following a detailed blockchain-based investigation. The latest arrests include 23-year-old Hadiraja Shabirali Sarani and 36-year-old Mohammad Jamin Abbasali Jigar, both residents of Bhavnagar. Ten other accused have already been arrested.

Police said the network was allegedly involved in cryptocurrency scams, international drug trafficking operations, money laundering, and financing of the terrorist organisation Ansarullah, also known as the Houthi group.

Using advanced blockchain analysis tools, investigators tracked a series of transactions and found that the accused had allegedly opened a cryptocurrency wallet on Binance using their fathers' KYC documents. The wallet reportedly received 5,000 USDT in suspected illicit cryptocurrency from entities linked to Ansarullah.