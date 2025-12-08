ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat CID Arrests 10 Members Of Cyber Syndicate With Suspected Chinese Links

Bhavnagar: The Criminal Investigation Department of Gujarat Police has arrested 10 members of an international cybercrime syndicate here duping people and sending the proceeds to a Chinese gang based in Dubai through cryptocurrency, officials said.

The accused arrested by the Gandhinagar CID from Bhavnagar has committed a total of 1594 cybercrimes across 26 states and 6 union territories, involving over Rs 719 crore in interstate and international cyber frauds.

According to officials, the cyber fraud cases include 300 in Maharashtra, 203 in Tamil Nadu, 194 in Karnataka, 128 in Telangana, 97 in Gujarat, 91 in Kerala, 88 in Uttar Pradesh, 74 in Delhi, 64 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in West Bengal, 42 in Rajasthan, and 253 cyber fraud cases registered in other states of the country.

Out of a total of 110 bank accounts opened at the Bhavnagar branch of IndusInd Bank, 147 cyber fraud complaints have been resolved against 87 of these accounts as per officials. In the 110 bank accounts opened at the IndusInd Bank Bhavnagar branch, a total of 1447 cyber fraud complaints have been registered against the 130 payer bank accounts (from which the money was transferred) amounting to over Rs 719 crore.