ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Accused In Child Murder Case Dies After Police Encounter In Anand

Anand: The accused in the abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Anand district died in hospital after he was shot by police on the way to the crime scene reconstruction exercise, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Suresh Vitthal Parmar, had been arrested within hours of the incident from Bochasan village by Borsad Rural Police and later handed over to the Anand Local Crime Branch (LCB) for further investigation.

According to police, the LCB team was taking Parmar from Borsad to Vasad late at night to reconstruct the crime scene when the incident occurred between Kantharia and Asodar villages. Police said the accused complained of nausea, which led the officers to stop the vehicle by the roadside. As he was being escorted out, he allegedly attacked policemen with a knife, injuring two constables.

LCB Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Rana, leading the team, repeatedly warned the accused to surrender, but he allegedly continued to attack. Police then opened fire in self-defence, leaving the accused critically injured. Parmar and the two injured policemen, Rajveer Singh and Mahipal Singh, were rushed to Karamsad Hospital, where the accused succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The injured personnel are undergoing treatment.