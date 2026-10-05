Gujarat BJP MLA Summons Fire Brigade To Clean Bungalow; Charged Rs 2,700 After Video Goes Viral
BJP MLA from Devgadh Baria Bachu Khabad is under fire for allegedly misusing fire brigade to clean his bungalow in Pipero village.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Devgadh Baria: Following the controversy surrounding his sons' alleged involvement in an MGNREGA scam, Gujarat BJP MLA and former Minister of State Bachu Khabad has landed in a fresh controversy for having his bungalow washed by the fire brigade.
The legislator had to pay the charges for summoning the fire brigade after a video of the incident went viral on social media. It is understood that MLA Bachu Khabad had summoned a fire tender to wash the exterior wall of his bungalow located in Pipero village. Initially, the municipality administration and fire department staff were unaware of the purpose for which the fire tender had been called.
However, as soon as the reason became known, the work was immediately halted, and the fire tender was recalled. The matter has now become a topic of discussion due to the viral video. The video shows the fire brigade in the compound of the MLA's bungalow and the firefighters cleaning the walls.
Speaking about the incident, Devgadh Baria Municipality President Dharmesh Kalal said that they received a call from MLA Bachubhai asking for the fire brigade to be sent.
"Assuming it was a fire incident, I instructed the fire department to coordinate with the MLA and dispatch the vehicle. However, the video that later went viral showed water being sprayed for a while; when the fire brigade team reported the situation, I instructed them to stop the work in accordance with the rules and collect the applicable charges. The MLA paid the amount, and a receipt was issued," Kalal said.
Fire Department Officer Mayur Chauhan stated that Municipality President Dharmesh Kalal had called to request the dispatch of a fire tender.
"We asked whether it was a major or minor fire incident, but he insisted on sending it because the call had come from the MLA. Consequently, we dispatched the fire tender," he said.
“However, while on the job, our staff realized that the water was actually being used to wash the house; consequently, we ordered the work to stop, collected a fee of Rs 2,700, and issued a receipt to the MLA. We also informed the Chief Officer that this was a fake call and requested appropriate action,” Chauhan added.
The incident has raised questions over the misuse of the fire brigade meant to save lives. Firefighters play a vital role in saving lives and property during emergencies like fires.
It is worth noting that the police had previously arrested Balwant Khabad and Kiran Khabad—both sons of Bachchu Khabad—in connection with a complaint regarding alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 71 crore under the MGNREGA scheme in Dahod district.
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