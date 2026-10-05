ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat BJP MLA Summons Fire Brigade To Clean Bungalow; Charged Rs 2,700 After Video Goes Viral

Devgadh Baria : Following the controversy surrounding his sons' alleged involvement in an MGNREGA scam, Gujarat BJP MLA and former Minister of State Bachu Khabad has landed in a fresh controversy for having his bungalow washed by the fire brigade.

The legislator had to pay the charges for summoning the fire brigade after a video of the incident went viral on social media. It is understood that MLA Bachu Khabad had summoned a fire tender to wash the exterior wall of his bungalow located in Pipero village. Initially, the municipality administration and fire department staff were unaware of the purpose for which the fire tender had been called.

However, as soon as the reason became known, the work was immediately halted, and the fire tender was recalled. The matter has now become a topic of discussion due to the viral video. The video shows the fire brigade in the compound of the MLA's bungalow and the firefighters cleaning the walls.

Speaking about the incident, Devgadh Baria Municipality President Dharmesh Kalal said that they received a call from MLA Bachubhai asking for the fire brigade to be sent.

"Assuming it was a fire incident, I instructed the fire department to coordinate with the MLA and dispatch the vehicle. However, the video that later went viral showed water being sprayed for a while; when the fire brigade team reported the situation, I instructed them to stop the work in accordance with the rules and collect the applicable charges. The MLA paid the amount, and a receipt was issued," Kalal said.