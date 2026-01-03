ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat BJP Leader's Son Goes Missing; Alleges Harassment By Moneylenders In Video

Ravi Pansuriya, son of BJP leader Suresh Pansuriya was last seen on Dec 31 on CCTV footage ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: A BJP leader's son here has gone missing after allegedly being harassed by moneylenders. The missing man has released a video accusing the moneylenders of harassment. It has been understood that Ravi Pansuriya, son of Suresh Pansuriya, the BJP Vice President of Amreli district and a well-known industrialist and builder, went missing on the night of December 31st, allegedly due to extreme harassment by the moneylenders, causing a stir throughout the district. Ravi Pansuriya, son of BJP leader Suresh Pansuriya (ETV Bharat) CCTV Footage And Social Media Video On the night of December 31st, Ravi was captured on CCTV leaving his house with a mobile phone in his hand. Before going missing, he had posted a video on social media, in which he narrated his ordeal.