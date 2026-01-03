Gujarat BJP Leader's Son Goes Missing; Alleges Harassment By Moneylenders In Video
In the viral video, Ravi has blamed moneylenders for allegedly harassing him and demanding high-interest from the borrowed money.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Amreli: A BJP leader's son here has gone missing after allegedly being harassed by moneylenders. The missing man has released a video accusing the moneylenders of harassment.
It has been understood that Ravi Pansuriya, son of Suresh Pansuriya, the BJP Vice President of Amreli district and a well-known industrialist and builder, went missing on the night of December 31st, allegedly due to extreme harassment by the moneylenders, causing a stir throughout the district.
CCTV Footage And Social Media Video
On the night of December 31st, Ravi was captured on CCTV leaving his house with a mobile phone in his hand. Before going missing, he had posted a video on social media, in which he narrated his ordeal.
In the video, Ravi stated that he had borrowed approximately ₹11.25 crore from a total of 16 people, including Dikshit Patel, the main accused in the Godhra NEET scam.
According to Ravi, he had paid Rs 3.38 crore to the accused through RTGS, and had also mortgaged property worth Rs 4.90 crore. Despite only Rs 2.97 crore being outstanding, the moneylenders were demanding Rs 15 crore, he said.
The viral video and the revelation of the loan sharks' names have also heated up the political arena.
Since Ravi has not been seen since December 3, his father, Sureshbhai Pansuriya, who is the Vice President of the Amreli district BJP and a well-known builder, has filed a complaint at the Savarkundla City Police Station.
Based on the complaint, the Savarkundla police have formed different teams and are currently searching for Ravi Pansuriya. His father said that Ravi was caught in a debt trap due to high-interest loans.
Read More: