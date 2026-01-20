ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Bitcoin Scam: ED Arrests Two Relatives, Probes ₹240-Crore Crypto Laundering Network

Ahmedabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action in a case involving the illegal trafficking of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth ₹240 crore. The ED has arrested the nephew of the main accused, Shailesh Bhatt, and a relative of Nalin Kotadia, sending shockwaves through the entire crypto scam.

The accused arrested by the ED include Nikunj Bhatt, Shailesh Bhatt's nephew, and Sanjay Kotadia, a relative of Nalin Kotadia. According to the investigating agency, initial investigations revealed that both accused were involved in the trafficking of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth more than ₹240 crore.

During the investigation, the ED found that the illegally acquired Bitcoin and crypto assets were concealed, transferred, and diverted through various wallets. The ED has taken action on the grounds that this entire process falls under the purview of money laundering.

The ED had sought a 10-day remand for both accused to conduct a detailed investigation into the illegal movement of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The ED stated that questioning the accused was necessary to access digital evidence, transaction chains, and identify other individuals involved.

ED Special Court, after hearing the arguments of the investigating agency and considering the presentation of the accused in court, granted a 5-day remand. The ED now anticipates further revelations during the custody of the accused.

According to ED officials, more arrests and seizures of crypto assets are likely in this case. The investigation into this multi-crore crypto scam is still ongoing, and more prominent names may surface in the coming days.