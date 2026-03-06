Gujarat: Water Points Set Up For Lions As Heat Rises in Bhavnagar
Forest Department has taken precautionary measures to ensure relief for lions and other wild animals by arranging drinking water and cooling facilities in forest areas
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Bhavnagar: With temperatures rising at the beginning of summer, the Forest Department in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has taken precautionary measures to ensure relief for lions and other wild animals by arranging drinking water and cooling facilities in forest areas.
Bhavnagar has been witnessing rising temperatures over the past four to five days, with the mercury touching around 35°Celsius. As the heat intensifies, the demand for water has increased not only among people but also among wildlife living in natural habitats. Recognising this, the Forest Department has initiated steps to provide adequate water sources for animals.
Bhavnagar district has emerged as a new habitat for Asiatic lions, and the department has made arrangements to ensure their safety during the summer months.
According to District Forest Officer (DFO) Yogesh Desai, the department has established 106 drinking water points across the district. Currently, 118 lions have been recorded in Bhavnagar.
The Forest Department has also taken additional steps to help the lions cope with extreme heat. In previous years, temperatures in Bhavnagar had touched 44°C, prompting authorities to introduce preventive measures well in advance this year. Water points have been cleaned, and water-filled gunny bags have been placed around these areas so that lions can cool themselves during peak heat.
Officials said the department is closely monitoring the movement of lions across different taluks in the district. Based on their movement patterns, more water points may be added in forest areas.
DFO Desai said that while 106 water points are currently operational, the department is working on a proposal to increase the number of such facilities to ensure adequate relief for lions during the peak summer months.