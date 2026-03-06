ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Water Points Set Up For Lions As Heat Rises in Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: With temperatures rising at the beginning of summer, the Forest Department in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has taken precautionary measures to ensure relief for lions and other wild animals by arranging drinking water and cooling facilities in forest areas.

Bhavnagar has been witnessing rising temperatures over the past four to five days, with the mercury touching around 35°Celsius. As the heat intensifies, the demand for water has increased not only among people but also among wildlife living in natural habitats. Recognising this, the Forest Department has initiated steps to provide adequate water sources for animals.

Water-filled gunny bags have been placed around these areas so that lions can cool themselves during peak heat (ETV Bharat)

Bhavnagar district has emerged as a new habitat for Asiatic lions, and the department has made arrangements to ensure their safety during the summer months.