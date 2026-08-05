ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Bans Sale, Production Of Non-Approved Analogue Paneer, Cheese And Butter

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has announced a statewide ban on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of non-approved analogue paneer, cheese and butter.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after food safety authorities detected substandard analogue dairy products during statewide inspections and laboratory testing.

In a statement, the state government said Gujarat is one of India's leading dairy-producing states, with millions of farmers depending on the dairy industry for their livelihood. Consumers purchasing paneer and other dairy products expect them to be made from pure milk.

However, products resembling paneer but manufactured using vegetable oils and other non-dairy ingredients have entered the market. It is misleading consumers and affecting genuine dairy producers.

The government said such products are often marketed as paneer despite not being made from milk, which creates confusion among buyers while compromising food quality and safety.