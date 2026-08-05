Gujarat Bans Sale, Production Of Non-Approved Analogue Paneer, Cheese And Butter
The decision, announced on Wednesday, has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has announced a statewide ban on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of non-approved analogue paneer, cheese and butter.
The decision, announced on Wednesday, has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after food safety authorities detected substandard analogue dairy products during statewide inspections and laboratory testing.
In a statement, the state government said Gujarat is one of India's leading dairy-producing states, with millions of farmers depending on the dairy industry for their livelihood. Consumers purchasing paneer and other dairy products expect them to be made from pure milk.
However, products resembling paneer but manufactured using vegetable oils and other non-dairy ingredients have entered the market. It is misleading consumers and affecting genuine dairy producers.
The government said such products are often marketed as paneer despite not being made from milk, which creates confusion among buyers while compromising food quality and safety.
"Taking the matter seriously and in the interest of public health, the Gujarat government has decided to prohibit the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of non-approved analogue paneer, cheese and butter across the state," the statement said.
The government added that strict legal action would be taken against any individual or food business operator found violating the ban under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Authorities have also appealed to manufacturers, traders, hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food business operators to sell and use only standard, genuine dairy products and ensure full compliance with food safety regulations.
State health minister Praful Pansheriya said the Food and Drugs Department had been conducting extensive raids across Gujarat over the past four months following direct instructions from the Chief Minister.
"Our teams have been carrying out continuous inspections against analogue cheese and other non-edible products across the state. During these raids, it was found that analogue cheese was not fit for consumption. Maharashtra has also banned analogue cheese. From today, Gujarat is banning its production, sale and transportation," the minister told the media.
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