Gujarat Govt Amends Motor Vehicle Rules To Ban Display Of Caste-based Words On Private Vehicles
The state government has amended the Gujarat Motor Rules to prevent the display of caste-based identities on vehicles.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has amended the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to ban the display of caste-identifying words, symbols, signs, figures and text on private vehicles.
Apart from three-wheelers and four-wheelers, the prohibitions will also remain in place for two-wheelers.
The state government has amended the Gujarat Motor Rules to prevent the display of caste-based identities on vehicles.
The new rules came into force after the state's Ports and Transport Department notified the “Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026” on November 17, 2026.
Through the amendment, the words “No advertising device, caste signage, figure” have been substituted for the words “No advertising device, figure” in sub-rule (1) of Rule 125.
Under the new norms, caste-identifying signs have now been included in the provisions governing advertising devices and displays on vehicles.
New sub-rule (3) has been inserted after sub-rule (2) of Rule 138 and, according to the provision, “no advertising device, caste-identifying sign, figure, or any kind of text shall be displayed on any private vehicle, except in cases permitted by the state government through a general or special order.”
A specific provision in the Motor Vehicles Rules would bring clarity to the regulations governing displays on vehicles.
The draft rules for the amendment were earlier published in the Extraordinary Gazette of the Government of Gujarat on June 11, 2026.
The objections and suggestions were invited from affected persons within 30 days of publication of the draft rules.
The final rules were notified as objections and suggestions were not received by the Government within the stipulated period.
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