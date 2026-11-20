ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Govt Amends Motor Vehicle Rules To Ban Display Of Caste-based Words On Private Vehicles ​

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has amended the Gujarat Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to ban the display of caste-identifying words, symbols, signs, figures and text on private vehicles.

Apart from three-wheelers and four-wheelers, the prohibitions will also remain in place for two-wheelers.

The state government has amended the Gujarat Motor Rules to prevent the display of caste-based identities on vehicles.

The new rules came into force after the state's Ports and Transport Department notified the “Gujarat Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026” on November 17, 2026.

Through the amendment, the words “No advertising device, caste signage, figure” have been substituted for the words “No advertising device, figure” in sub-rule (1) of Rule 125.

Under the new norms, caste-identifying signs have now been included in the provisions governing advertising devices and displays on vehicles.