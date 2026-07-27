ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Ayurveda University Forms Panel To Probe BAMS Exam 'Paper Leak'

Jamnagar: The Ayurveda University in Gujarat's Jamnagar has formed a panel to probe an alleged incident of paper leak in the undergraduate examination.

The question paper for the Shalya Tantra-1 (surgery) examination of the third-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), held on July 20, allegedly went viral on social media even before the exam started.

Striking similarities were observed between the viral messages on WhatsApp and the actual question paper. It is claimed that 11 out of the 12 points circulated in the viral message appeared in the paper.

Examination director HP Jhala said the exam concluded peacefully in the first half. "However, upon learning in the evening that such messages were circulating, we consulted the vice-chancellor regarding the issue," he added.