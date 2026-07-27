Gujarat Ayurveda University Forms Panel To Probe BAMS Exam 'Paper Leak'
Striking similarities were observed between the viral messages and the actual question paper, as 11 out of the 12 points allegedly appeared, reports Sanjay Waghela.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Jamnagar: The Ayurveda University in Gujarat's Jamnagar has formed a panel to probe an alleged incident of paper leak in the undergraduate examination.
The question paper for the Shalya Tantra-1 (surgery) examination of the third-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), held on July 20, allegedly went viral on social media even before the exam started.
Striking similarities were observed between the viral messages on WhatsApp and the actual question paper. It is claimed that 11 out of the 12 points circulated in the viral message appeared in the paper.
Examination director HP Jhala said the exam concluded peacefully in the first half. "However, upon learning in the evening that such messages were circulating, we consulted the vice-chancellor regarding the issue," he added.
Sensing the gravity of the matter, the university administration immediately formed a special inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the viral messages, their timeline, and their connection to the question paper before submitting a report.
University officials clarified that if the inquiry report establishes the involvement of any official, employee, or other individual, strict action will follow in accordance with the rules.
Meanwhile, examinations for the remaining subjects are proceeding as per schedule for students from approximately 20 to 25 Ayurvedic colleges affiliated with the university.
Following the NEET exam irregularities, the fear of a question paper leak in yet another significant medical examination has sparked strong reactions among students and parents alike, as all await the inquiry committee's report.
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