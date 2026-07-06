Gujarat ATS Takes Three JeM Terror Suspects To Their Native Village For Probe
Three of the eight suspects are residents of Bahal village. The team along with the suspects reconstructed their activities as part of the investigation.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Palanpur: Following the arrest of eight suspected terrorists linked to the Pakistani terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, a team of the Gujarat ATS on Monday arrived their native Bhagal village in Palanpur taluka. on Monday.
Three of the eight suspects are residents of Bahal village. The team along with the suspects reconstructed their activities as part of the investigation. The ATS team had managed 14-day remand of the suspects whose arrest is believed to be a major achievement ahead of Rath Yatra in Gujarat.
An ATS official said the team will collect evidence from the village and incorporate it into the investigation. However, no further official information has been released so that the reconstruction, conducted under tight police security, does not impact the investigation.
Based on specific information, the ATS had formed five classified teams and conducted a major operation during which the eight suspects from Banaskantha, Mehsana, Navsari, Patan in Gujarat, and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh were nabbed for anti-national activities. Later, the ATS registered a case under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused which it said were affiliated with the Pakistani organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The accused were produced before the court which sent them to 14-day remand for investigation.
ATS technical and human sources and intelligence revealed that the accused had been attempting to recruit people for their organization. Furthermore, they face the serious allegation of attempting to translate Pakistani terrorist literature into Gujarati and disseminate it. Among the accused is Fozan Dua who had been working as a teacher at the madrasa for the last four years, while Mohammad Amin Sher had been teaching for the last seven years. Another accused Zakaria Durrani had been studying at the madrasa for the last four years.
Also Read
Gujarat ATS Arrests Eight Members Of Jaish-e-Mohammed; Terror Network Foiled