ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Takes Three JeM Terror Suspects To Their Native Village For Probe

Palanpur: Following the arrest of eight suspected terrorists linked to the Pakistani terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, a team of the Gujarat ATS on Monday arrived their native Bhagal village in Palanpur taluka. on Monday.

Three of the eight suspects are residents of Bahal village. The team along with the suspects reconstructed their activities as part of the investigation. The ATS team had managed 14-day remand of the suspects whose arrest is believed to be a major achievement ahead of Rath Yatra in Gujarat.

An ATS official said the team will collect evidence from the village and incorporate it into the investigation. However, no further official information has been released so that the reconstruction, conducted under tight police security, does not impact the investigation.