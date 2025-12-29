ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Seizes 22 Kg Psychotropic Drugs From Rajasthan Factory, Nabs Three

The unit of APL Pharma where the drugs were being prodcued. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhiwadi: In a major crackdown, a joint team comprising personnel from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) seized 22 kg of psychotropic drugs from a factory in the Bhiwadi village of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday and arrested three persons, police said.

The raid at APL Pharma's unit in the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Industrial Area unearthed Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate substances.

"During the raid, 22 kg of illegally manufactured psychotropic substances, including Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate substances, were seized from the factory owned by APL Pharma. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the incident," said an official.

The accused have been identified as Anshul Anil Kumar Shastri, Akhilesh Kumar Parasnath Maurya and Krishna Kumar, he said. Three labourers in the factory have also been detained.