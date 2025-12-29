Gujarat ATS Seizes 22 Kg Psychotropic Drugs From Rajasthan Factory, Nabs Three
Published : December 29, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Bhiwadi: In a major crackdown, a joint team comprising personnel from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) seized 22 kg of psychotropic drugs from a factory in the Bhiwadi village of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday and arrested three persons, police said.
The raid at APL Pharma's unit in the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) Industrial Area unearthed Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate substances.
"During the raid, 22 kg of illegally manufactured psychotropic substances, including Alprazolam precursor chemicals and semi-processed/intermediate substances, were seized from the factory owned by APL Pharma. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the incident," said an official.
The accused have been identified as Anshul Anil Kumar Shastri, Akhilesh Kumar Parasnath Maurya and Krishna Kumar, he said. Three labourers in the factory have also been detained.
The seized substances have been sent for a forensic examination, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and potential interstate links, the official added.
The raid followed a specific intelligence lead about a factory allegedly manufacturing alprazolam, a prescription anti-anxiety drug frequently abused and trafficked as a narcotic, without legal permission.
In January this year, Gujarat ATS exposed an illegal alprazolam manufacturing network in Anand. In a raid on January 23 at Greenlife Industries in Neja village of Khambhat taluka, ATS officials seized 107 kg of alprazolam worth Rs 107 crore and over 2,500 kg of other chemicals. Subsequent raids led to the seizure of an additional 500 kg of tramadol from a warehouse in Dholka near Ahmedabad.
