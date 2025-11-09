Gujarat ATS Nabs Trio Suspected Of Conspiring Terrorist Attacks Across India
They had been on ATS's radar for the past year. Five AQIS terrorists, including a Bengaluru woman, were held earlier this year for ISI links.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Three suspects were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday in Ahmedabad while supplying weapons for allegedly conspiring terrorist attacks across the country. The trio had been on their radar for the past year, an ATS official said.
"The terrorists had come to Gujarat to exchange weapons and were reportedly planning attacks at multiple locations across the country. The three suspects belong to two separate modules, and investigations have begun to identify the potential targets and locations where they intended to carry out the attacks," the ATS said in a statement.
Officials confirmed that investigations are currently underway, and further details are awaited.
Earlier this year, the ATS had nabbed five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts. Thirty-year-old Sama Parveen had alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.
Sunil Joshi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Gujarat ATS, said she was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case.
On July 23, the ATS arrested four terrorists with alleged links to AQIS. The arrested accused were identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Confirming the arrests, Joshi had said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda. The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added.
