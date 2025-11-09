ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Nabs Trio Suspected Of Conspiring Terrorist Attacks Across India

Ahmedabad: Three suspects were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday in Ahmedabad while supplying weapons for allegedly conspiring terrorist attacks across the country. The trio had been on their radar for the past year, an ATS official said.

"The terrorists had come to Gujarat to exchange weapons and were reportedly planning attacks at multiple locations across the country. The three suspects belong to two separate modules, and investigations have begun to identify the potential targets and locations where they intended to carry out the attacks," the ATS said in a statement.

Officials confirmed that investigations are currently underway, and further details are awaited.

Earlier this year, the ATS had nabbed five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts. Thirty-year-old Sama Parveen had alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.