Gujarat ATS Nabs Three Terrorists With Chemicals And Weapons
ATS officers said the apprehended individuals were allegedly planning attacks across the country. One of them, a doctor was preparing ricin, a toxic chemical.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three suspected terrorists, believed to be ISIS associates—Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Azad Suleman Shaikh, and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan—from Ahmedabad recently.
The ATS officer said the terrorists were planning attacks at various locations in the country. The officer said one of the three ISIS associates, a local doctor, had allegedly converted his home into a laboratory to manufacture ricin poison. Ricin is a highly toxic chemical said to be more deadly than cyanide.
A video footage of Syed, one of the three terrorists arrested during the Gujarat ATS investigation, has surfaced, showing him leaving Hotel Grand Ambience on the evening of November 7.
Initial information revealed that an ISIS flag and digital evidence were found at the residence of Salim Khan. The investigation revealed Salim Khan had sent a parcel to Azad and a probe has been initiated to ascertain its contents. It has also been revealed that Azad had conducted a recce of temples in Haridwar. Azad had been planning a major attack for a long time. His wife had left him after discovering that he was radicalized.
The authorities seized weapons and chemicals from the accused. The Gujarat ATS said in a statement, "The three suspects arrested by the Gujarat ATS had been on the radar for the last one year. They were caught smuggling weapons and were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of the country."
ATS Gujarat Deputy Superintendent of Police SL Chaudhary said he had received confidential information that a man named Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed from Hyderabad was involved in a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist attack in India. Syed was in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat ATS informed the senior officers investigating the case.
Based on technical analysis, a silver Ford Figo car was intercepted in front of the Adalaj toll plaza on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana road, and Syed was found in possession of two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and approximately 4 litres of castor oil in a 10-litre plastic bottle.
"The probe revealed Syed was in contact with several Pakistanis. He was developing a highly potent poison called ricin to carry out a major terrorist attack. The man initiated the necessary research, equipment, procurement of raw materials, and the chemical process. Syed holds an MBBS degree from China. Following this, the police launched an investigation to apprehend him," said an officer.
The two other accused from Uttar Pradesh, Azad and Salim, who had assisted Syed in his anti-national activities by providing him with a bag full of weapons, were arrested from Banaskantha. They had procured weapons from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Initial interrogation revealed that they had conducted reconnaissance of several sensitive locations in Lucknow, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. When asked about the weapons, they revealed that their leader sends weapons via drone from the Pakistan border.
Notably, earlier this year, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested five terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a woman from Bengaluru, who was accused of running an online terror module and having links with Pakistani contacts.
