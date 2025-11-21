ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Nabs Three Terrorists With Chemicals And Weapons

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three suspected terrorists, believed to be ISIS associates—Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Azad Suleman Shaikh, and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan—from Ahmedabad recently.

The ATS officer said the terrorists were planning attacks at various locations in the country. The officer said one of the three ISIS associates, a local doctor, had allegedly converted his home into a laboratory to manufacture ricin poison. Ricin is a highly toxic chemical said to be more deadly than cyanide.

A video footage of Syed, one of the three terrorists arrested during the Gujarat ATS investigation, has surfaced, showing him leaving Hotel Grand Ambience on the evening of November 7.

Initial information revealed that an ISIS flag and digital evidence were found at the residence of Salim Khan. The investigation revealed Salim Khan had sent a parcel to Azad and a probe has been initiated to ascertain its contents. It has also been revealed that Azad had conducted a recce of temples in Haridwar. Azad had been planning a major attack for a long time. His wife had left him after discovering that he was radicalized.

The authorities seized weapons and chemicals from the accused. The Gujarat ATS said in a statement, "The three suspects arrested by the Gujarat ATS had been on the radar for the last one year. They were caught smuggling weapons and were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of the country."