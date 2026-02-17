Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard Foil International Smuggling Bid; 203 Kg Drugs Seized
Joint ATS-Coast Guard operation intercepted an Iranian boat near Porbandar, seizing 203 kilograms of suspected drugs destined for Punjab.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In yet another major crackdown, authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Gujarat. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard seized more than 200 kilograms of suspected narcotics off the Porbandar coast. They arrested two Iranian nationals linked to the case and expect further revelations.
A total of 203 kilograms of a suspected chemical substance was recovered from Indian territorial waters along with an Iranian fishing boat. The seizure was made during a coordinated operation by the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard.
Joint ATS-Coast Guard Operation
According to Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police K K Patel, specific intelligence inputs were received that Iranian drug smugglers led by Haji Fida were transporting around 200 kilograms of a suspected chemical substance from Konarak port in Iran.
The consignment was allegedly loaded onto a boat between February 15 and 16, 2026, and was expected to reach Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), about 140 nautical miles off Porbandar. The drugs were reportedly meant to be handed over to an Indian boat and then transported to Punjab.
Based on this intelligence report, an ATS team under the guidance of SP K Siddharth and Deputy SP S L Chaudhary, including Police Inspectors A S Chavda and V N Bharwad and PSI S R Chavda, was dispatched to Porbandar. The information was also shared with the Indian Coast Guard, following which a joint team was formed.
On Monday night, around 8 pm, the joint team intercepted a suspicious Iranian speedboat within Indian waters near the IMBL, approximately 140 nautical miles from Porbandar.
The two Iranian nationals who were apprehended from the boat are Abdul Majid, son of Ismail, resident of Chabahar, Konarak, Iran, and Abdul Sattar, son of Kadar Bakhsh, resident of Chabahar, Konarak, Iran.
The team seized 203 packets weighing approximately 203 kilograms of suspected chemical substance from their possession, along with the Iranian speedboat.
The team brought the recovered contraband, the boat, and the accused to the Porbandar Coast Guard station. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has started examining the seized substance, and authorities have begun further legal proceedings.
