Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard Foil International Smuggling Bid; 203 Kg Drugs Seized

Ahmedabad: In yet another major crackdown, authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Gujarat. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard seized more than 200 kilograms of suspected narcotics off the Porbandar coast. They arrested two Iranian nationals linked to the case and expect further revelations.

A total of 203 kilograms of a suspected chemical substance was recovered from Indian territorial waters along with an Iranian fishing boat. The seizure was made during a coordinated operation by the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard.

Joint ATS-Coast Guard Operation

According to Gujarat ATS Superintendent of Police K K Patel, specific intelligence inputs were received that Iranian drug smugglers led by Haji Fida were transporting around 200 kilograms of a suspected chemical substance from Konarak port in Iran.

The consignment was allegedly loaded onto a boat between February 15 and 16, 2026, and was expected to reach Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), about 140 nautical miles off Porbandar. The drugs were reportedly meant to be handed over to an Indian boat and then transported to Punjab.