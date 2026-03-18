ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Busts Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit In UP's Ambedkar Nagar, Two Held

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a laboratory where narcotic substances were manufactured and seized significant quantities of banned drugs, in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per a press release, on March 1, the ATS recovered 4.6 grams of mephedrone during a raid at Danilimda locality of Ahmedabad. Three accused Shafaat Ahmed alias Chand Mohammad Istiyak Farooqui, Sohil alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza (25), and Farhan alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan (38) were arrested during the raid. A case was was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation of the accused, ATS officials learned that the contraband had been sourced from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on the inputs, a special ATS team conducted a 12-day surveillance operation in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

After verifying the information through technical and human intelligence, it was discovered that Pankaj Parshuram of Beni Gadapur and Kapildev Chhedilal Sharma of Gadapur were illegally manufacturing mephedrone in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.