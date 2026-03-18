Gujarat ATS Busts Mephedrone Manufacturing Unit In UP's Ambedkar Nagar, Two Held
The unit in UP was busted after the ATS interrogated three accused, who were arrested with mephedrone from Ahmedabad.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a laboratory where narcotic substances were manufactured and seized significant quantities of banned drugs, in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
As per a press release, on March 1, the ATS recovered 4.6 grams of mephedrone during a raid at Danilimda locality of Ahmedabad. Three accused Shafaat Ahmed alias Chand Mohammad Istiyak Farooqui, Sohil alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza (25), and Farhan alias Bhura Faizullakhan Pathan (38) were arrested during the raid. A case was was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.
During interrogation of the accused, ATS officials learned that the contraband had been sourced from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on the inputs, a special ATS team conducted a 12-day surveillance operation in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
After verifying the information through technical and human intelligence, it was discovered that Pankaj Parshuram of Beni Gadapur and Kapildev Chhedilal Sharma of Gadapur were illegally manufacturing mephedrone in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.
Since Ambedkar Nagar region is a remote area, the Gujarat ATS formed an advance team whose members conducted surveillance at several suspected locations for 12 days.
Meanwhile, information was received that Pankaj and Kapil were carrying out some suspicious activities in a hut in Ramnagar Karai. An ATS team, assisted by the Uttar Pradesh Police, raided the hut from where a mephedrone manufacturing unit was operating. During the raid, ATS seized six kg of mephedrone, 50 kg of liquid mephedrone, and 88 kg of 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone, recently notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act from March 11 along with around 200 kg of raw materials and chemicals.
Both the accused were arrested from the spot and a case registered against them. Investigation is on, said police.
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