ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Two For 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' Conspiracy

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two persons for allegedly planning terror attacks and establishing "Ghazwa-e-Hind" (conquest of India) by radicalising youths via social media.

According to ATS, it has been continuously monitoring anti-national activities on social media and the internet using both technical and human intelligence. During this, ATS police sub-inspector A P Parmar received information that Irfan Kalekhan Pathan (22) of Siddhpur in Patan district, who was allegedly influenced by an extremist Islamic ideology, along with his associates, had allegedly conspired to establish "Ghazwa-e-Hind" by carrying out an armed rebellion against Indian government. It was learnt that Pathan was reportedly collecting weapons and preparing to make bombs. He was also allegedly attempting to radicalise Muslims in India and abroad to engage in jihad and was in the process of creating a terror network.

After verifying all information, senior ATS officers were informed, and as per their instructions, a team was set up under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (SP) K Siddharth and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Virjeetsinh Parmar along with PI VR Jadeja, PWI KP Goletar, PSI Ajay Chaudhary, PSI H D Vadher, PWSI BR Jadeja and ATS staff.

Pathan was then brought to the ATS office for preliminary questioning. During the probe, it was revealed that he was in contact with ISIS and groups with radical Islamic ideologies through WhatsApp and Instagram. Along with his associates, he was allegedly planning to establish "Ghazwa-e-Hind" across India by targeting political leaders, RSS-linked individuals, non-believers in Islam and to impose Shariat (Islamic law), an ATS official said.

The plan reportedly involved mobilising like-minded extremists from different states, providing them training in making RDX bombs and other explosives as well as handling weapons, establishing links with ISIS and other terror organisations, smuggling weapons from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and raising funds to initiate terrorist activities across the country.