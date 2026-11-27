Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Associate In Vadodara, AK-47 And 23 Cartridges Seized
Investigators are examining the suspect's travel route, possible associates and the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the assault rifle and ammunition.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Vadodara on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. An AK-47 rifle and around 23 live cartridges were recovered from his possession during an operation at Jarod bus stand in rural Vadodara.
According to preliminary information, the suspect is believed to have travelled from Assam to Jarod in Gujarat. However, the reason for his arrival and how he obtained the weapon have not yet been established.
The ATS has taken the accused into custody and begun questioning him to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the recovery.
ATS Probes Source Of AK-47 Rifle
A key focus of the investigation is to trace the source of the AK-47 rifle, identify who supplied it to the accused and establish whom it was intended to be delivered to. Investigators are also examining whether the case is linked to a larger network involved in the illegal movement of weapons or whether the incident is limited to an individual.
The agency is further probing the accused's alleged journey from Assam to Gujarat, including whether anyone else was involved and the purpose behind bringing the weapon to Jarod.
The arrest has raised concerns over security and the movement of weapons in rural Vadodara. However, official details about the weapon's origin, its intended recipient, and the suspected links have yet to emerge.
Further investigation and questioning of the accused are expected to help establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the possession of the weapon.
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