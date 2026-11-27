ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Associate In Vadodara, AK-47 And 23 Cartridges Seized

Anti-Terrorism Squad ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Vadodara on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. An AK-47 rifle and around 23 live cartridges were recovered from his possession during an operation at Jarod bus stand in rural Vadodara.

According to preliminary information, the suspect is believed to have travelled from Assam to Jarod in Gujarat. However, the reason for his arrival and how he obtained the weapon have not yet been established.

The ATS has taken the accused into custody and begun questioning him to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the recovery. ATS Probes Source Of AK-47 Rifle A key focus of the investigation is to trace the source of the AK-47 rifle, identify who supplied it to the accused and establish whom it was intended to be delivered to. Investigators are also examining whether the case is linked to a larger network involved in the illegal movement of weapons or whether the incident is limited to an individual.