ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Congress Woman Leader's Son In Fake Passport Case

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Harikesh Patel, an Ahmedabad-based businessman, and son of Gujarat Mahila Congress President Geetaben Patel, in a fake passport case.

According to ATS, Harikesh obtained a second Indian passport using forged documents after his original passport was deposited with a court in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) money-laundering case.

The accused, a resident of Shahibaug area, was arrested from the Science City area following an investigation that was initiated on the basis of confidential information received by ATS.

According to the ATS, Harikesh had deposited the Indian passport number S2528999 with the court during proceedings in an ED case linked to the alleged Power Bank app money-laundering case.

Officials said that he had subsequently concealed this information and went on to obtain another passport, number C0538007, from the Ghaziabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) on July 26, 2024.

The second passport was allegedly obtained by using forged documents and falsely showing the address as 37/526, Chandranagar, Nagalpadi, Dayalbagh, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the ATS, forged rental agreements showing residences in Delhi and Agra were also used in the process.

Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth said that the arrest was made after investigation found that the information that was received was true.

Officials of ATS said that Harikesh had first lodged a complaint with the Delhi Crime Branch stating that his original passport had been lost and used the report along with other forged documents for the second passport.