Gujarat ATS Arrests Congress Woman Leader's Son In Fake Passport Case
Gujarat ATS has arrested Harikesh Patel, an Ahmedabad-based businessman, in passport forgery case, reports Bhumika Parmar.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Harikesh Patel, an Ahmedabad-based businessman, and son of Gujarat Mahila Congress President Geetaben Patel, in a fake passport case.
According to ATS, Harikesh obtained a second Indian passport using forged documents after his original passport was deposited with a court in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) money-laundering case.
The accused, a resident of Shahibaug area, was arrested from the Science City area following an investigation that was initiated on the basis of confidential information received by ATS.
According to the ATS, Harikesh had deposited the Indian passport number S2528999 with the court during proceedings in an ED case linked to the alleged Power Bank app money-laundering case.
Officials said that he had subsequently concealed this information and went on to obtain another passport, number C0538007, from the Ghaziabad Regional Passport Office (RPO) on July 26, 2024.
The second passport was allegedly obtained by using forged documents and falsely showing the address as 37/526, Chandranagar, Nagalpadi, Dayalbagh, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
According to the ATS, forged rental agreements showing residences in Delhi and Agra were also used in the process.
Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth said that the arrest was made after investigation found that the information that was received was true.
Officials of ATS said that Harikesh had first lodged a complaint with the Delhi Crime Branch stating that his original passport had been lost and used the report along with other forged documents for the second passport.
Police said that Harikesh's original passport had been deposited with the court during proceedings in the ED's Power Bank app money-laundering case. "After obtaining anticipatory bail, which was subsequently revoked, Harikesh approached the Delhi High Court challenging the revocation,"the police said. According to ATS Harikesh sought another passport to travel abroad and avoid arrest.
Police said that he contacted a friend living in Dubai, who introduced him to an agent in Delhi, who allegedly helped him arrange the forged documents, including a rental agreement showing Harikesh as an Agra resident.
Siddharth said that Harikesh initially paid Rs 25 lakh in the process. After obtaining the second passport, Harikesh allegedly used it to travel through Bhutan to Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai, before returning to India through Nepal.
Earlier a case was registered at the ATS police station on September 13, 2026, under Sections 336(2), 337, 338, 339 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 12(1)(b) of the Passports Act, 1967, while further investigation is under way.
The ATS said Harikesh has two previous cases registered against him. An FIR registered at Naranpura police station in 2022 invoked Sections 406, 420, 477A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Sections 447 and 448 of the Companies Act, 2013. Furthermore, another case was registered by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch in 2023 under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC.
Siddharth said the ATS was also examining Harikesh's business and financial activities as part of the investigation. " We have so far found that a large number of factories are registered in his name with some genuinely operating, while some are fake companies,” he said.
Gujarat ATS SP added that they are investigating whether these entities were used for "money transfers, accessing and using money-mule accounts and for money-laundering activities."
Officials said that ATS is trying to trace the Delhi-based agent who assisted Harikesh in obtaining the second passport. Police said that they would examine the role of all persons who assisted in preparing the forged passport and documents.
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