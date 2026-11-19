Gujarat ATS Arrests 6 For Stealing 8000 Litres Of Crude Oil From ONGC
The team found crude oil being transferred through a pipe from an ONGC-branded tanker into a tank installed in an Eicher truck
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested six persons, including a contractual employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), for allegedly stealing the company's crude oil, officials said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the ATS conducted a raid at a parking plot belonging to Happy Bharwad in Vatva GIDC area here on Wednesday night, an official said. The team found crude oil being transferred through a pipe from an ONGC-branded tanker into a tank installed in an Eicher truck, an official release stated.
The ATS seized approximately 4,500 litres of crude oil from the ONGC tanker and another 3,500 litres from the tank fitted in the Eicher truck, taking the total quantity seized to around 8,000 litres, valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh, it said.
The ATS arrested Gaffar Rangrej (61), Mohsin Rangrej (35), Mohammad Javed Mohammad Sabir Rangrej (44), ONGC contractual employee Nasiruddin alias Vicky Tajuddin Malek (42), all residents of Ahmedabad, and Bhikhbhai Chauhan (46) and Raisangbhai Thakor (40) of Kheda district, the release said. Usman alias Tikdi, a resident of Ahmedabad's Danilimda, has been declared wanted by the ATS, it added.
"During interrogation, they revealed they had stolen around 8,000 litres of crude oil from ONGC oil well No. 26 at Sarsa in Kheda district using a casing valve and a fighter pump, and had brought it for sale," it said.
Other items seized included the ONGC tanker, the Eicher truck, five mobile phones and other equipment, with the total value of the seized assets estimated at Rs 22.35 lakh. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and The Essentials Commodities Act, the ATS said in the release.
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