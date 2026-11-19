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Gujarat ATS Arrests 6 For Stealing 8000 Litres Of Crude Oil From ONGC

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested six persons, including a contractual employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), for allegedly stealing the company's crude oil, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS conducted a raid at a parking plot belonging to Happy Bharwad in Vatva GIDC area here on Wednesday night, an official said. The team found crude oil being transferred through a pipe from an ONGC-branded tanker into a tank installed in an Eicher truck, an official release stated.

The ATS seized approximately 4,500 litres of crude oil from the ONGC tanker and another 3,500 litres from the tank fitted in the Eicher truck, taking the total quantity seized to around 8,000 litres, valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh, it said. The ATS arrested Gaffar Rangrej (61), Mohsin Rangrej (35), Mohammad Javed Mohammad Sabir Rangrej (44), ONGC contractual employee Nasiruddin alias Vicky Tajuddin Malek (42), all residents of Ahmedabad, and Bhikhbhai Chauhan (46) and Raisangbhai Thakor (40) of Kheda district, the release said. Usman alias Tikdi, a resident of Ahmedabad's Danilimda, has been declared wanted by the ATS, it added.