Gujarat ATS Arrests Punjab's Wanted Criminal Working As Labourer In Halol

Ahmedabad: In a major breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a key accused in a Punjab grenade smuggling case and uncovered a network linked to ISI-backed operatives. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, officials said.

As per officials, a case was registered on November 9, 2025, at City Batala Police Station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, in connection with grenade smuggling, planning blasts and assisting a cross-border terrorist network.

Key Masterminds Operating From Malaysia

During investigation, it was revealed that the main accused, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, are currently in Malaysia, where they worked with Pakistani ISI handlers to recruit operatives in Punjab.

Officials informed that Manu and Maninder procured grenades and pistols to spread terror in Punjab and other states. They had also planned grenade attacks in densely populated areas. The group exchanged information related to the pickup and delivery of two pistols, officials added.