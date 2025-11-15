Gujarat ATS Arrests Punjab's Wanted Criminal Working As Labourer In Halol
Published : November 15, 2025 at 12:50 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a major breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a key accused in a Punjab grenade smuggling case and uncovered a network linked to ISI-backed operatives. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, officials said.
As per officials, a case was registered on November 9, 2025, at City Batala Police Station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, in connection with grenade smuggling, planning blasts and assisting a cross-border terrorist network.
Key Masterminds Operating From Malaysia
During investigation, it was revealed that the main accused, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, are currently in Malaysia, where they worked with Pakistani ISI handlers to recruit operatives in Punjab.
Officials informed that Manu and Maninder procured grenades and pistols to spread terror in Punjab and other states. They had also planned grenade attacks in densely populated areas. The group exchanged information related to the pickup and delivery of two pistols, officials added.
Earlier, the Punjab Police had arrested Panthbir Singh and Jaskeerat Singh for their involvement in this. During their interrogation, they revealed the involvement of another accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Billa, a resident of Batala. Following this, police launched an intense manhunt.
Gujarat ATS Tracks Suspect To Halol
When the Punjab Police received information about Gurpreet Singh, they informed the Gujarat ATS. Based on this intelligence, the ATS initiated an investigation and got to know that Gurpreet Singh was working as a labourer at an industrial company in Halol, Gujarat.
The Gujarat ATS team went to Halol, identified Gurpreet Singh through questioning, and brought him to Ahmedabad for further interrogation.
During preliminary interrogation in Ahmedabad, Gurpreet Singh admitted to plotting grenade attacks in Punjab with Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa. Proceedings are underway to transfer him to the Punjab Police for further action.
