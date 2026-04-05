ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Punjab Terrorist Bikramjit Singh From Banaskantha

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat ATS in a joint operation with Banaskantha District Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a terrorist with links to Pakistan's ISI.

The accused, Bikramjit Singh, was arrested during a raid at Deesa area of Banaskantha. Police said Bikramjit, a resident of Punjab, had been hiding in Gujarat for some time.

The Gujarat ATS initiated an investigation based on inputs shared by Punjab Police. Upon receiving information on Bikramjit's wherabouts, the ATS personnel launched an operation under DSP Harsh Upadhyay. The ATS and SOG team raided Deesa and apprehended the accused who was brought to the ATS office in Ahmedabad for interrogation.

Bikramjit had been working at a dhaba in Deesa. Initial investigations revealed that Bikramjit was part of a larger terrorist and criminal network. He was in direct contact with Pakistani gangsters Sehjad Bhatti and Abid Jatt who work for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and operate a network to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab.