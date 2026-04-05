Gujarat ATS Arrests Punjab Terrorist Bikramjit Singh From Banaskantha
Bikramjit was caught following a tip-off by the Punjab Police on his whereabouts. The accused was apprehended from a dhaba in Deesa.
Published : April 5, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat ATS in a joint operation with Banaskantha District Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a terrorist with links to Pakistan's ISI.
The accused, Bikramjit Singh, was arrested during a raid at Deesa area of Banaskantha. Police said Bikramjit, a resident of Punjab, had been hiding in Gujarat for some time.
The Gujarat ATS initiated an investigation based on inputs shared by Punjab Police. Upon receiving information on Bikramjit's wherabouts, the ATS personnel launched an operation under DSP Harsh Upadhyay. The ATS and SOG team raided Deesa and apprehended the accused who was brought to the ATS office in Ahmedabad for interrogation.
Bikramjit had been working at a dhaba in Deesa. Initial investigations revealed that Bikramjit was part of a larger terrorist and criminal network. He was in direct contact with Pakistani gangsters Sehjad Bhatti and Abid Jatt who work for Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and operate a network to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab.
The accused recruited local youth in Punjab into a gang and motivated them to engage in terrorist activities. He was also involved in supplying grenades and other explosives. Bikramjit was involved in planning attacks on security agencies, said police.
The network's primary objective was to spread unrest in the country and target police stations, security forces, and prominent individuals. A case was registered against Bikramjit with the Special Operations Cell in Amritsar, Punjab.
Upadhyay stated, "The Gujarat ATS is monitoring organized crime and terrorist networks operating across the country. Acting swiftly on information received from Punjab Police, a key suspect was apprehended. Further investigation is expected to reveal more, and efforts are underway to reach other individuals involved in the terror network."
The DSP said Punjab Police has been informed of Bikramjit's arrest. "The process of handing him over to Punjab Police is underway," he said.
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