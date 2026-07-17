Gujarat ATS Arrests Five More In JeM Module Case, Material Used For Making Bombs Seized
The arrested were residents of different areas of Banaskantha and Patan districts and were staying in different madrasas
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five more alleged terrorists during its investigation into a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module, taking forward a probe that began with the questioning of eight suspects, officials said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Bilal Abidbhai Shera (24), Mohammad Ayub Kadiwal alias Mohammad Khadiyasan (22), Mohammad Ayubbhai Sunasara alias Mohammad Khali (20), Shafiya Rais Mukhi alias Shafi Chapi (21), and Mohammad Hasan Hanifbhai Karadia alias Hasan Haiderpuri (20).
According to ATS, all five are residents of different areas of Banaskantha and Patan districts and were staying in different madrasas at the time of their arrest.
Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi said searches led to the seizure of a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag, printed copies of extremist literature authored by JeM chief Masood Azhar, copies of letters addressed to him, and Rs 1.3 lakh, allegedly meant for terrorist activities.
Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly photocopied and studied extremist literature, and attempted to radicalise students in other madrasas by encouraging them to join 'jihad'.
The ATS further alleged that the group carried out trial explosions at eight locations across Gujarat between 2023 and February 2026 using different types of explosives and timer mechanisms. Materials used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also seized during the investigation.
The probe was launched after the ATS received intelligence inputs that some persons were spreading the ideology of Jaish-e-Mohammed and attempting to establish an active network in the state.
An FIR was registered at the ATS Police Station on July 2 under Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The five accused were arrested on July 15 and remanded to eight days of police custody.
ATS officials said the investigation is continuing and that more suspects may be linked to the module. Searches and inquiries are underway in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan to identify other members of the alleged network.
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