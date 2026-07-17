ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Five More In JeM Module Case, Material Used For Making Bombs Seized

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five more alleged terrorists during its investigation into a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module, taking forward a probe that began with the questioning of eight suspects, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bilal Abidbhai Shera (24), Mohammad Ayub Kadiwal alias Mohammad Khadiyasan (22), Mohammad Ayubbhai Sunasara alias Mohammad Khali (20), Shafiya Rais Mukhi alias Shafi Chapi (21), and Mohammad Hasan Hanifbhai Karadia alias Hasan Haiderpuri (20).

According to ATS, all five are residents of different areas of Banaskantha and Patan districts and were staying in different madrasas at the time of their arrest.

Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi said searches led to the seizure of a Jaish-e-Mohammed flag, printed copies of extremist literature authored by JeM chief Masood Azhar, copies of letters addressed to him, and Rs 1.3 lakh, allegedly meant for terrorist activities.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly photocopied and studied extremist literature, and attempted to radicalise students in other madrasas by encouraging them to join 'jihad'.